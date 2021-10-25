SIU Football | 4-Down Territory: Avante Cox back in the lineup, Salukis rise to third

An All-American wide receiver joins the lineup, and SIU rises to third in the two major polls, in today's Saluki Football 4-Down Territory.

First Down: Avante Cox could play at UNI

Avante Cox, a 5-foot-10, 170-pound junior wide receiver that was a consensus All-American in the spring season, could return for the Salukis after missing the last two games. Cox hurt his shoulder in SIU's win at Western Illinois Oct. 2 and hasn't played since, but after the bye week, Saluki coach Nick Hill said he could be available Saturday at No. 16/17 Northern Iowa.

Cox averaged 21.7 yards per reception in the first five games of the season. His 99-yard touchdown catch against Southeast Missouri State on SIU's first offensive play of the 2021 fall season is still the longest offensive play of the year. Cox caught 17 passes for 369 yards and two scores in his first five games. Senior Landon Lenoir leads the MVFC with eight touchdown catches this year, and is second in receptions per game (43 in seven games, 6.14 catches per game) and second in receiving yards per game (89.57).

Cox is bidding to become the first Saluki to lead the team in receptions three straight seasons since Brent Little from 2003-05 and the first 1,000-yard season in more than 20 years. Cornell Craig had two 1,000-yard seasons in his Hall of Fame career, in 1999 (1,419) and 1997 (1,036). Cox needs 632 yards to break 1,000. Lenoir needs 374 to become the second receiver in school history to break the 1,000-yard mark.

Second Down: SIU rises to third without playing

SIU (6-1, 4-0 MVFC) moved up a spot to third in the two major FCS polls Monday without playing a game.

Eastern Washington (7-1, 4-1 Big Sky Conference) fell five spots, from No. 2 to No. 7 in the Stats Perform and the coaches list, after falling to unranked Weber State 35-34 on Saturday. That opened the door for the idle Salukis to move up to third behind No. 1 Sam Houston (6-0) and No. 2 North Dakota State (7-0, 4-0). Sam Houston beat Jacksonville State 42-7, while NDSU rallied to beat previous No. 17 Missouri State 27-20 on Saturday to remain undefeated.

SIU received 1,136 points from a national panel of media, sports information directors and other dignitaries in the Stats Perform poll. Villanova (6-1, 4-0 CAA) was fourth with 1,101 points. Sam Houston had 1,244 points and 44 of 50 first-place votes to outdistance NDSU (1,201, six first-place votes). James Madison (6-1, 4-1 CAA) was fifth.

South Dakota State (5-2, 2-2 MVFC) fell four spots after losing to No. 20 Northern Iowa (4-3, 2-2) 26-17 in Brookings, South Dakota, on Saturday. The Panthers moved up four spots to No. 16 ahead of this weekend's home game against SIU. Missouri State (4-3, 3-2) was 17th, South Dakota (5-3, 3-2) was 21st and North Dakota (3-4, 1-3) received votes. South Dakota fell six spots after losing 20-14 to unranked Illinois State (3-4, 1-3).

Third Down: UNI offensive lineman honored by league

Northern Iowa left tackle Trevor Penning became the first Panther this season to be named the league's offensive lineman of the week on Monday.

His performance Saturday helped UNI top previous-No. 6 South Dakota State 26-17. The Panthers notched 16 first downs, rushed for 103 yards, and threw for 232 at Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota.

Penning, a 6-foot, 7-inch, 320-pound offensive lineman, played and started five games at left tackle and one at right tackle in the spring of 2021. Penning was named a Stats preseason All-American in 2021. He finished the season with honorable mention All-MVFC honors and was named to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Big Board.

Fourth Down: Salukis in the NFL

Here is this week's Salukis in the NFL:

Tennessee 27, Kansas City 3: In Nashville, former Saluki tight end MyCole Pruitt helped the Titans (5-2) knock off the Chiefs. Pruitt caught two passes for 27 yards, one 22 and a 5-yard touchdown pass from running back Derrick Henry to open the scoring. Henry rushed for 86 yards on 29 carries.

New York Giants 25, Carolina 3: Giants quarterback Daniel Jones threw for 203 yards and a touchdown to lead the Giants to the win. The Panthers (3-4) got eight tackles from former Saluki safety Jeremy Chinn, but dropped their fourth straight game after starting the year 3-0.

New Orleans at Seattle, 7:15 p.m., Monday night: Former SIU safety Ryan Neal is a backup safety for the Seahawks, who host the Saints tonight on Monday Night Football (ESPN/ESPN2).

