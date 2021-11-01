SIU Football | 4-Down Territory: Avante Cox's return, Jerry back in charge, and the latest polls

In today's Saluki Football 4-Down Territory, a look at Avante Cox's return, Jerry Kill's new job, and the latest FCS polls.

First Down: The 1-man shot play

Cox caught a 39-yard pass play on SIU's second offensive play at No. 16/17 Northern Iowa and had a 2-yard run during the same drive. The return of the All-American wideout gave the Salukis another weapon at the UNI-Dome, but Cox was held out of the end zone in UNI's 23-16 win.

"I think (Avante's) one of the best players in the game," SIU coach Nick Hill said. "We tried to get him involved early, and then naturally through the flow of the game. He's an explosive player."

Cox led the team with six catches for 84 yards and added 13 yards rushing on three carries. The third-ranked Salukis had 410 yards of total offense, but scored just once in three trips inside the UNI red zone. SIU's only touchdown came off a 52-yard bomb to Landon Lenoir in the second quarter.

SIU (6-2, 4-1 MVFC) lost for the first time against an FCS team this season.

Second Down: Kill now in charge of TCU

In case you missed it last night, TCU and head coach Gary Patterson agreed to mutually part ways. Former Saluki coach Jerry Kill, an offensive analyst under Patterson, was put in charge of the Horned Frogs (3-5, 1-4 Big 12) for the rest of the season.

TCU lost 31-12 to Kansas State Saturday, its third straight loss. School officials asked Patterson to finish out the season, but he declined, according to a story on ESPN Sunday night. Patterson went 181-79 at TCU after becoming the head coach in 2001. Kill, a Hall of Famer at SIU, went 55-32 with the Salukis from 2001-07. SIU reached the playoffs five times, and won the Gateway Conference title three straight years.

TCU hosts No. 14 Baylor at 2:30 p.m. Saturday (FOX).

Third Down: Lenoir's run toward 1,000 yards

As Lenoir moves up the career records list at SIU, he's also joined a chase for one of the most elusive records in school history. With three games left in the regular season and a possible playoff run, Lenoir has 720 receiving yards off 47 catches. His nine receiving touchdowns lead the MVFC and are the most in Saluki history since former tight end MyCole Pruitt caught 13 in 2014.

If Lenoir can keep his current pace, or improve it, he could become just the second player in Saluki history to reach 1,000 in one season. Hall of Famer Cornell Craig is the only SIU receiver to reach 1,000 yards in a season (he did it twice, in 1999 and 1997). Ranked seventh and ninth in the country with three games to go, one of them against top-25 teams, SIU and Lenoir have a good shot at a 12th game, or more, later this fall.

Lenoir currently ranks third in SIU history in receptions (190), receiving yardage (2,459) and fifth in receiving touchdowns (18). He has caught at least one pass in 28 straight games.

Fourth Down: Salukis fall 4 spots in one poll, 6 in another

SIU remained in the top 10 after Saturday's loss at No. 16/17 Northern Iowa, but fell a combined 10 spots in the two major polls released on Monday.

The Salukis fell four spots to No. 7 in the Stats Perform top 25 poll and six spots to ninth in the American Football Coaches Association list after their 23-16 loss. The Panthers (5-3, 3-2) moved up three spots to No. 13 in the Stats poll and up two spots to 15 in the coaches list. SIU and UNI were two of six MVFC teams in the two major polls.

North Dakota State (8-0, 5-0) remained behind defending national champion Sam Houston (7-0, 5-0 AQ) at No. 2 in both lists. South Dakota State (6-2, 3-2) was ninth in the Stats list, followed by UNI at 13, Missouri State (5-3, 4-2) at 17 and South Dakota (5-3, 3-2) at 23. The Salukis host the Bears Saturday at noon. The coaches poll had SIU at 9, SDSU at 12, UNI at 15, MSU at 20 and USD at 21.

