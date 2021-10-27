SIU Football | 4-Down Territory: Bye week scrimmage and Knighton still working toward record sack

SIU's bye week scrimmage and defensive end Anthony Knighton continues to work toward record sack, in today's Saluki Football 4-Down Territory.

First Down: Bye week scrimmage

Last week, without a game, SIU toned down its typical schedule for most of its players. The guys that normally don't get a lot of reps got some live ones, according to coach Nick Hill.

"During the bye week we got a lot of reps with our redshirts. Hunter Simmons is a kid from Marion, we've dressed him for a couple games, really did a nice job. There was a huge emphasis on that," Hill said. "We let 'em scrimmage on Thursday morning, some of the guys that aren't playing much in games. We let 'em scrimmage live tackle on Thursday, so that was good for them."

Hill said the Salukis practiced Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday before getting Friday and Saturday off. They got back to work Sunday to prepare for No. 16/17 Northern Iowa this weekend.

Second Down: A look at the SIU-UNI series

Before North Dakota State's recent run, SIU and UNI battled for the MVFC title on a regular basis. UNI leads the overall series against SIU 20-17. It's been very home-centric.

UNI is 14-4 against the Salukis at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa, while SIU is 13-6 against the Panthers in Carbondale. The Salukis survived in the spring against UNI, when Matthew Cook missed a 30-yard field goal attempt with seven seconds left in the game. The same Cook that hit two 50-yarders last weekend and was named the MVFC special teams player of the week. Stone Labanowitz found Jerron Rollins in the back of the end zone from 3 yards out for the go-ahead score in the spring.

SIU hasn't won consecutive games against UNI since 2012 and 2013 and has never won two straight games at the UNI-Dome. The Salukis have won there somewhat recently, in 2013 and in 2009. Ranked third in the country, the Salukis (6-1, 4-0 MVFC) have their highest ranking since coming in second in the coaches poll in September 2010.

Third-ranked SIU kicks off at No. 16/17 UNI (4-3, 2-2) Saturday at 4 p.m. (Panther Sports Network/ESPN+).

Third Down: YSU QB on Jerry Rice Award watch list

Youngstown State redshirt freshman quarterback Demeatric Crenshaw was named to the watch list for the Jerry Rice Award, which goes to the top freshman in the FCS. He was one of five quarterbacks on the watch list.

Crenshaw has started six games this year, throwing for 569 yards on 68-of-116 attempts and rushing for 501 yards on 94 carries. He has scored six touchdowns. YSU (2-4, 1-3) hosts No. 10/13 South Dakota State (5-2, 2-2) at 1 p.m. Saturday (ESPN+).

The Rice Award, now in its 11th season, is named for the legendary Hall of Fame wide receiver. Past recipients include Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (Eastern Washington), Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds (Fordham) and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance (North Dakota State).

Fourth Down: Knighton still working toward record sack

SIU defensive end Anthony Knighton has 6.5 tackles for loss this season in seven starts, but only 1.0 were classified as quarterback sacks. That leaves the sixth-year senior still tied with James Phillips for the Saluki all-time record of 23.5. Knighton has 47.0 career tackles for loss and is a half-tackle-for-loss of tying Bryan Archibald (1998-01) for the school record.

Knighton has started all 51 career games at SIU after redshirting as a true freshman. Two of his teammates have helped make the Saluki front four more formidable. Defensive tackle Kevin Glajchen, a transfer from San Diego, has 12 tackles this season with SIU, including 3.5 tackles for loss and three quarterback sacks. Richie Hagarty, a defensive end from Miami of Ohio, has 16 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 quarterback sacks this season.

