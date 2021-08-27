SIU Football | 4-Down Territory: Chinn goes with Peppers, NDSU names starter and Saluki punter honored

Jeremy Chinn goes with legendary defensive lineman, North Dakota State names its starting quarterback for next weekend's opener, and Saluki punter Jack Colquhoun is honored, all in today's SIU Football 4-Down Territory.

First Down: Chinn goes with Julius Peppers

The news before Carolina's preseason game against Pittsburgh tonight at 6:30, which jersey of a state legend former Saluki Jeremy Chinn would sport to promote a charity, was No. 90 Julius Peppers. Peppers played his first eight seasons with the Panthers, and his last two years, too. He finished with 557 tackles, including 159.5 sacks and 175 tackles for loss.