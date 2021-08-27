SIU Football | 4-Down Territory: Chinn goes with Peppers, NDSU names starter and Saluki punter honored

Jeremy Chinn goes with legendary defensive lineman, North Dakota State names its starting quarterback for next weekend's opener, and Saluki punter Jack Colquhoun is honored, all in today's SIU Football 4-Down Territory.
For all the latest on SIU Football and the Missouri Valley Football Conference, tune in to the 4-Down Territory at thesouthern.com every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 4 p.m. during the season. Digital subscriptions start at $1 for sixth months ($10.99 a month after that) or $3.77 for 13 weeks for Digital Platinum, for faster-loading web pages. Print and digital packages, which include The Southern Illinoisan in your mailbox every Tuesday through Saturday, start at $20 a month. To subscribe to The Southern, go to thesouthern.com or call 618-529-5454 or 866-735-5912 outside of the area.
First Down: Chinn goes with Julius Peppers
The news before Carolina's preseason game against Pittsburgh tonight at 6:30, which jersey of a state legend former Saluki Jeremy Chinn would sport to promote a charity, was No. 90 Julius Peppers. Peppers played his first eight seasons with the Panthers, and his last two years, too. He finished with 557 tackles, including 159.5 sacks and 175 tackles for loss.
Peppers played in 266 games during a 14-year career. Between 2018-19 he helped three different charities, the Young Black Leadership Alliance, which gives exposure to local youth, the Girl Talk Foundation, which empowers young ladies to be strong women, and the Center for Community Transitions, which offers assistance to families dealing with someone who has been incarcerated.
Second Down: Bison choose Virginia Tech transfer as starting QB
NDSU chose Quincy Patterson, a transfer from Virginia Tech that played in three games for the Hokies last fall, as its starting quarterback for next week's opener against Albany. Patterson, a 6-3, 246-pound junior from Chicago, was ineligible for the spring season.
NDSU, which is ranked third in one poll and fourth in another heading into the season, returns most of both lines, wide receiver Christian Watson, one of the best pro prospects in the league, and leading tackler James Kaczor (70 stops in eight games). Watson actually scored more touchdowns as a kick returner (two) than a wide receiver (one).
Third Down: Colquhoun named to FCS watch list
Colquhoun was named to the FCS Punter of the Year Award watch list on Friday. The sixth-year player from Australia averaged 44.20 yards per punt last season, the fourth-best season in Saluki history, and was named honorable mention All-MVFC.
Ten of Colquhoun's 30 punts were downed inside the opponents' 20-yard line, and he had eight 50-yard-plus boots. Colquhoun also has some athletic ability carrying the football. His fake punt against Southeastern Louisiana went for 22 yards and a key first down. The Salukis won that game 55-48, in what was the highest-scoring game in Saluki Stadium history.
Fourth Down: SEMO names juco transfer starting QB
Southeast Missouri State, which opens against SIU Thursday, Sept. 2, has named Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College transfer C.J. Ogbonna its starting quarterback. Ogbonna guided the Blue Dragons to the NJCAA national championship, completing 80% of his passes in five games. He threw for 736 yards and eight touchdowns.
SEMO coach Tom Matukewicz said Louisville transfer Christian Perez, who battled Ogbonna for the starting job, could also find his way into some packages this season.
"Both guys will have to help our football team this year and at times we will play multiple quarterbacks," Matukewicz said in a news release.
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087
On Twitter: @THefferman