SIU Football 4-Down Territory: Combs fitting in on defense, the Petrinos and the Cardiac Bears

In today's Saluki Football 4-Down Territory, how Branson Combs fits in at linebacker, a look at the Petrino coaching line, and the Cardiac Bears.

First Down: Combs filling important role at linebacker

SIU coach Nick Hill was watching the film of last season's game against Missouri State, when a familiar face popped up early in the second quarter. Linebacker Branson Combs, a wide receiver last season, caught a 29-yard touchdown pass from Javon Williams Jr.

Now the 6-foot-3, 210-pound Combs makes plays on defense. Saturday at No. 13/15 Northern Iowa, Combs picked off two passes and had a career-high six tackles.

"This conference season, shoot, he's made plays in every conference game that we've had," Hill said. "Big plays, tackles. Interceptions now. He's just so young and in his time on defense. He's just gonna continue to get better. It just says a lot about him as a person, unselfishness to switch positions from wide receiver. He made big plays for us at wide receiver."

Combs has 20 stops this season at strongside linebacker, and two pass breakups for the No. 7/9 Salukis (6-2, 4-1 MVFC). He's had at least two tackles in every game except for the opener at Southeast Missouri State and at South Dakota State Oct. 9.

"I think it's just doing what we rep in practice every single day," Combs said after the UNI game Saturday. "That was the kind of the thing, the coverages we were playing. The first (interception), it was stay inside, push him toward the safety, and that's kind of how it went. The second one, carry that guy deep, and that's just stuff that we rep every day."

As a receiver, Combs had one of the plays of the season for the Salukis at third-ranked Weber State. In their first playoff game in 12 years, it was Combs that grabbed Stone Labanowitz's fourth-down touchdown pass in the back-right corner of the end zone to put SIU ahead to stay. The Salukis went on to win 34-31. He started two games last season, against top-ranked North Dakota State and at Youngstown State, and finished the year fifth on the team with 12 catches.

After the season, Hill came to him and asked him to move to linebacker to get him on the field, he said. With All-American wide receiver Avante Cox and Landon Lenoir back, and Izaiah Hartrup and Jerron Rollins getting more involved in the offense, he felt that running Combs out there as a backup, without any guarantee he would touch the ball, was not a good use of his talents. At linebacker, he could be involved in every play he was out there, and was a good enough athlete to be effective in the box.

The No. 17/20 Bears (5-3, 4-2) pose a unique threat with quarterback Jason Shelley, a dual-threat runner, and some big receivers.

Second Down: Petrino line of coaches

MSU coach Bobby Petrino and SIU defensive coordinator Jason Petrino, a cousin of Bobby's, are not the end of the Petrino coaching line.

Bobby's father, Bob "Putter" Petrino Sr., was the head coach at NAIA power Carroll College in Helena, Montana for 28 seasons. He won 163 games and 15 conference titles. Bobby's brother, Paul, coaches at Idaho, and Mike Petrino, Jason's brother, is the head women's basketball coach at Boise State. Another one of Jason's brothers, Jared, was SIU's special teams coach last season.

Third Down: Lenoir's run toward 1,000 yards

As senior wide receiver Landon Lenoir moves up the career records list at SIU, he's also joined a chase for one of the most elusive records in school history. With three games left in the regular season and a possible playoff run, Lenoir has 720 receiving yards off 47 catches. His nine receiving touchdowns lead the MVFC and are the most in Saluki history since former tight end MyCole Pruitt caught 13 in 2014.

If Lenoir can keep his current pace, or improve it, he could become just the second player in Saluki history to reach 1,000 in one season. Hall of Famer Cornell Craig is the only SIU receiver to reach 1,000 yards in a season (he did it twice, in 1999 and 1997). Ranked seventh and ninth in the country with three games to go, one of them against top-25 teams, SIU and Lenoir have a good shot at a 12th game, or more, later this fall.

Lenoir currently ranks third in SIU history in receptions (190), receiving yardage (2,459) and fifth in receiving touchdowns (18). He has caught at least one pass in 28 straight games.

Fourth Down: Bears never seem out of it

Sort of like SIU, MSU never seems out of the game this fall. The Bears trailed North Dakota by 11 points in the fourth quarter before rallying to win, 32-28, off Shelley's 2-yard touchdown pass to Isaac Smith with 15 seconds to play. It was the third fourth-quarter, game-winning drive led by Shelley this season and the sixth time MSU rallied to win in the final 15 minutes under Bobby Petrino.

MSU trailed 34-30 against Central Arkansas Sept. 11 and rallied to win 43-34. Down 23-14 to South Dakota in the third quarter, the Bears came all the way back to win 31-23.

SIU trailed Illinois State 17-0 at home Sept. 25 before running off 35 straight points to win 35-17. The Salukis trailed South Dakota State 28-14 late in the third and 35-21 with 10:18 to play before rallying for a 42-41 win in Brookings, South Dakota. SIU had to stop the Jackrabbits in the end zone on a potentially-winning two-point conversion try. Chris Oladokun's pass ran right into Combs' back in the end zone as he shadowed a tight end that stopped at the back line.

SIU never trailed against North Dakota, but needed Nico Gualdoni's 46-yard field goal with 5:21 to go ahead for good, 31-28. The Fighting Hawks missed two potentially-tying field goal attempts in the final three minutes, from 36 and 47 yards out, respectively.

