SIU Football 4-Down Territory: Daniel's big opening night, Salukis going patriotic at Kansas State

All of the teams in the top nine currently won last week. Sam Houston and SDSU were followed by James Madison (1-0), Montana, and North Dakota State, which knocked off Albany 28-6 at home. Delaware (1-0), Eastern Washington (1-0), SIU, North Dakota (1-0) and Weber State (1-0) rounded out the top 10. Eastern Washington beat UNLV 35-33 in two overtimes.

Northern Iowa (0-1) remained 21st after fighting No. 7/8 Iowa State to the end before falling 16-10 in Ames. Missouri State (0-1) moved up one spot to 23rd after losing 23-16 at No. 22 Oklahoma State. Illinois State (1-0) received votes after defeating Butler 49-7. The MVFC's six teams in the top 25 were the most of any league in the FCS.

Fourth Down: Depth comes through

Because of the score, SIU quarterback Nic Baker and all of the starters were able to skip the last 10 minutes of Thursday's win at SEMO. Well before that, the Salukis got almost a quarter with their second offensive line, Hill said, and were able to rotate an incredible amount of players in.

Six different players rushed the ball at least once, SIU's top-two quarterbacks (Baker and Stone Norton) got in, and nine different receivers caught at least one pass. Twenty-eight different players had at least one tackle.

"We have an incredible amount of depth right now, which is amazing," safety Qua Brown said. "Once we get up and get a lead, we get our starting players out and get others guys in and get some reps."

