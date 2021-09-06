SIU Football 4-Down Territory: Daniel's big opening night, Salukis going patriotic at Kansas State

In today's Saluki Football 4-Down Territory, a look at new tight end Tyce Daniel's start and how SIU is going patriotic at Kansas State this weekend.
For all the latest on SIU Football and the Missouri Valley Football Conference, tune in to the 4-Down Territory at thesouthern.com every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 4 p.m. during the season. Digital subscriptions start at $1 for sixth months ($10.99 a month after that) or $3.77 for 13 weeks for Digital Platinum, for faster-loading web pages. Print and digital packages, which include The Southern Illinoisan in your mailbox every Tuesday through Saturday, start at $20 a month. To subscribe to The Southern, go to thesouthern.com or call 618-529-5454 or 866-735-5912 outside of the area.
Online subscriptions give you 24-7 access to the best Salukis coverage around, including previews, features and game coverage of SIU's 2021 season. It also gives you access to the new Salukimania podcast, which airs every first Friday of the month. There is always more online!
First Down: Daniel adds to Salukis' aerial weapondry
Tyce Daniel had two catches in 28 games with Memphis, but more than doubled that total in his first game as a Saluki.
Daniel, a 6-foot-4, 240-pound junior from Paducah, caught five passes for 62 yards and a touchdown in SIU's 47-21 win at Southeast Missouri State Thursday night. Cole Stewart started at tight end for the No. 7/10 Salukis.
Daniel's 16-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter, his first in college, put SIU up to stay after the Redhawks (0-1) tied the game at 7.
"I think that changes a lot of stuff. He really showed out (Thursday night)," said SIU quarterback Nic Baker, who threw for a school-record 460 yards and was the co-offensive player of the week in the MVFC. "He really came to play (Thursday). He made a lot of big catches, had a touchdown catch. Made that short catch from me and made a couple moves. That opens up the playbook a lot."
Daniel was one of four Salukis with four or more catches in their season opener. All-American Avante Cox finished with five catches and 187 yards after turning a 10-15-yard pass into a 99-yard touchdown on SIU's first play. Second-year freshman Izaiah Hartrup had a team-high six catches for 72 yards and a touchdown. Landon Lenoir, one of SIU's 17 sixth-year seniors, had four catches for 79 yards, including a 13-yard touchdown reception just in bounds in the left corner of the end zone.
Daniel had two catches for 12 yards at Memphis between 2018-20, including a touchdown catch at Penn State. He was a two-time member of the American Athletic Conference All-Academic Team. Daniel played wide receiver, defensive back and returned kicks at McCracken County (Kentucky) High School. He caught 65 passes for 1,052 yards and 14 touchdowns, and was ranked among the top 50 players in the state.
Second Down: SIU going red, white and blue at Kansas State
In honor of the 20th anniversary of 9/11 on Saturday, SIU's players will be wearing red, white and blue Saluki logos on their helmets when they take on Kansas State. Kickoff at Bill Snyder Family Stadium (50,000) in Manhattan, Kansas, is set for 6 p.m. (ESPN+/Big 12 Now).
"We'll talk about it this week. We talk about it a lot, to be privileged to play this game," SIU coach Nick Hill said. "We're going out to play a game. Ultimately, you're playing because you enjoy doing it. I'm coaching a football game. We're not in war, or what some of those guys have sacrificed so we can live in a free country and play football games."
SIU's new helmet designs this season have the players' numbers in big numerals on one side of the maroon helmet and the Saluki doghead logo on the other one.
Third Down: SIU actually falls to 8th in Stats poll
The Salukis (1-0) went from seventh to eighth in the Stats Perform by a national panel of media, sports information directors and other dignitaries. The move was likely because Montana moved up five spots to fourth after knocking off Washington, an FBS program, 13-7 on the road. The Grizzlies (1-0) were one of six FCS teams to beat an FBS program in Week 1.
One was from the Missouri Valley Football Conference, as No. 2 South Dakota State (1-0) handled Colorado State on the road 42-23 to remain behind Sam Houston (1-0). The Bearkats beat Northern Arizona 42-16 on the road to remain atop the poll.
All of the teams in the top nine currently won last week. Sam Houston and SDSU were followed by James Madison (1-0), Montana, and North Dakota State, which knocked off Albany 28-6 at home. Delaware (1-0), Eastern Washington (1-0), SIU, North Dakota (1-0) and Weber State (1-0) rounded out the top 10. Eastern Washington beat UNLV 35-33 in two overtimes.
Northern Iowa (0-1) remained 21st after fighting No. 7/8 Iowa State to the end before falling 16-10 in Ames. Missouri State (0-1) moved up one spot to 23rd after losing 23-16 at No. 22 Oklahoma State. Illinois State (1-0) received votes after defeating Butler 49-7. The MVFC's six teams in the top 25 were the most of any league in the FCS.
Fourth Down: Depth comes through
Because of the score, SIU quarterback Nic Baker and all of the starters were able to skip the last 10 minutes of Thursday's win at SEMO. Well before that, the Salukis got almost a quarter with their second offensive line, Hill said, and were able to rotate an incredible amount of players in.
Six different players rushed the ball at least once, SIU's top-two quarterbacks (Baker and Stone Norton) got in, and nine different receivers caught at least one pass. Twenty-eight different players had at least one tackle.
"We have an incredible amount of depth right now, which is amazing," safety Qua Brown said. "Once we get up and get a lead, we get our starting players out and get others guys in and get some reps."
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087
On Twitter: @THefferman