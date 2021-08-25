SIU Football | 4-Down Territory: Fan Fest tonight, Baker named starting QB

Saluki Fan Fest is tonight, Nic Baker is named the starting quarterback, and a look at some of the league's preseason honors, all in today's Saluki Football 4-Down Territory.
First Down: Fan Fest still on for tonight
The volleyball team is not expected to appear because of COVID-19, but Saluki Fan Fest is still on for tonight at Saluki Stadium.
Fans can mingle with some of the football players, cheerleaders, shakers and others from 7-8 p.m. inside the stadium. Admission is free. Prairie Farms is scheduled to serve free ice cream while supplies last. Fans can also sign up their kids (ages 12 and under) for Brown Dawg's Kids Club.
Second Down: Baker named starting quarterback
Baker, the quarterback who started last season as the backup behind Karé Lyles and led the Salukis past top-ranked North Dakota State, will lead No. 7/10 SIU against Southeast Missouri State next week.
Coach Nick Hill announced Baker as the starter Wednesday on Twitter. The Salukis open their 2021 fall season at SEMO Thursday, Sept. 2, at 6:30 p.m. in Cape Girardeau. Baker completed 50 of 74 passes for 637 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions last season in four games. He came in for Lyles in SIU's spring opener at North Dakota, and completed 12 of 23 passes for 153 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions in a 44-21 loss. The following week, he torched the undefeated Bison for a career-high 254 yards and a touchdown in a 38-14 win that snapped NDSU's FCS-record 39-game winning streak.
"We came into training cap with two good quarterbacks who have both won big games for us," Hill said on Twitter. "Over the course of time, Nic Baker demonstrated he deserved the ball vs. SEMO next week. His body of work since he's been at SIU is impressive, and we're excited to announce Nic as our starting QB."
Baker, a 5-foot-9, 194-pound fourth-year sophomore, led the Salukis past Youngstown State the following week with two touchdown passes. He completed 8 of 10 passes against third-ranked Northern Iowa before breaking his foot, which cost him the rest of the season. Stone Labanowitz, a fourth-year junior, stepped in for Baker and led SIU to a 17-16 win.
Third Down: Mobile ticketing available on new Saluki app
Saluki Athletics will employ mobile ticketing for Saluki Stadium and the Banterra Center, beginning with the 2021 football season. Fans can purchase and manage their tickets through the SIU Salukis Mobile App, which is available on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
In addition to a host of multimedia features, the app allows fans to purchase tickets, skip the gameday line and pay the same price they would pay at the ticket window. Fans can save tickets to their Apple Wallet or Google Pay or transfer tickets to friends or family. Fans can also check schedules, news and the rosters for SIU's 17 sports.
Fourth Down: MVFC teams against the FBS
After this weekend's Eastern Illinois-Indiana State opener on Saturday, five MVFC teams will face FBS foes the following weekend (Sept. 2-4).
Last season, mostly because of COVID-19-related cancellations, Missouri State was the only Valley Football team to play an FBS foe. The Bears lost to Oklahoma, ending a 10-year stretch in which an MVFC team beat an FBS team at least once every year. Valley Football teams have combined for 46 wins against FBS opponents, with SIU owning three of them (2006 at Indiana, 2007 at Northern Illinois, and 2019 at UMass).
Here are the first MVFC-FBS games of the season:
Thursday, Sept. 2
Western Illinois at Ball State, 7 p.m. (ESPN+)
Friday, Sept. 3
South Dakota at Kansas, 7 p.m. (ESPN+)
No. 3/4 South Dakota State at Colorado State, 8 p.m. (FS1)
Saturday, Sept. 4
No. 16/21 Northern Iowa at No. 7/8 Iowa State, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
No. 24 Missouri State at No. 22 Oklahoma State, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)
