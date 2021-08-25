SIU Football | 4-Down Territory: Fan Fest tonight, Baker named starting QB

Coach Nick Hill announced Baker as the starter Wednesday on Twitter. The Salukis open their 2021 fall season at SEMO Thursday, Sept. 2, at 6:30 p.m. in Cape Girardeau. Baker completed 50 of 74 passes for 637 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions last season in four games. He came in for Lyles in SIU's spring opener at North Dakota, and completed 12 of 23 passes for 153 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions in a 44-21 loss. The following week, he torched the undefeated Bison for a career-high 254 yards and a touchdown in a 38-14 win that snapped NDSU's FCS-record 39-game winning streak.

"We came into training cap with two good quarterbacks who have both won big games for us," Hill said on Twitter. "Over the course of time, Nic Baker demonstrated he deserved the ball vs. SEMO next week. His body of work since he's been at SIU is impressive, and we're excited to announce Nic as our starting QB."

Baker, a 5-foot-9, 194-pound fourth-year sophomore, led the Salukis past Youngstown State the following week with two touchdown passes. He completed 8 of 10 passes against third-ranked Northern Iowa before breaking his foot, which cost him the rest of the season. Stone Labanowitz, a fourth-year junior, stepped in for Baker and led SIU to a 17-16 win.

