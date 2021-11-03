SIU Football 4-Down Territory: From 1 dual-threat QB to another

In today's Saluki Football 4-Down Territory, Missouri State prepares for another dual-threat quarterback, and a look at the top receiving duos in school history.

First Down: From Shelley to Nic Baker

MSU coach Bobby Petrino knows all about dual-threat quarterbacks, having one of the best in Jason Shelley. Now he's getting ready to face a different kind of running threat at that position, in Nic Baker.

The 5-foot-9 Baker is 9-2 as a starter, 6-2 this year for No. 7/9 SIU (6-2, 4-1 MVFC), with 2,877 career passing yards and 22 career touchdown passes. Baker has only nine net rushing yards in eight games, but has hurt opposing defenses with his ability to extend plays.

"The quarterback makes a lot of plays," Petrino said. "We've gotta get him out of rhythm, put some pressure on him, make him change. Make him not just sit back there and comfortable, and deliver the ball. And then you gotta stop the run. They've got more running backs than anyone we've played. They got four guys."

Donnavan Spencer (326 yards, 5 TDs), Justin Strong (293 yards, 2 TDs), Javon Williams Jr. (292 yards, 6 TDs) and Romeir Elliott (48 yards on 13 carries) have all had their moments this season out of the Saluki backfield. Spencer (6.4 yards per carry), Strong (5.4 ypc.) and Williams (5.4 ypc.) all average over five yards a carry.

MSU, ranked 17th in one poll and 20th in another this week, has allowed 13 rushing touchdowns in eight games. Opponents are averaging 150.6 yards a game on the ground.

Second Down: Salukis streaking

SIU is 7-3 in its last 10 games against ranked opponents, and has beaten three top-five teams during that run. The Salukis are 12-6 in their last 18 conference games and 101-45 as a ranked team. SIU is 4-9 in November under Hill, including 3-7 the last three years.

SIU won three of its four games in November 2019, its last season with a football game in that month. The Salukis' only loss was to top-ranked North Dakota State at home in the regular-season finale, 21-7. The Salukis went 0-3 in November in 2018 and 0-3 in November in 2017.

Third Down: Lenoir's run toward 1,000 yards

As senior wide receiver Landon Lenoir moves up the career records list at SIU, he's also joined a chase for one of the most elusive records in school history. With three games left in the regular season and a possible playoff run, Lenoir has 720 receiving yards off 47 catches. His nine receiving touchdowns lead the MVFC and are the most in Saluki history since former tight end MyCole Pruitt caught 13 in 2014.

If Lenoir can keep his current pace, or improve it, he could become just the second player in Saluki history to reach 1,000 in one season. Hall of Famer Cornell Craig is the only SIU receiver to reach 1,000 yards in a season (he did it twice, in 1999 and 1997). Ranked seventh and ninth in the country with three games to go, one of them against top-25 teams, SIU and Lenoir have a good shot at a 12th game, or more, later this fall.

Lenoir currently ranks third in SIU history in receptions (190), receiving yardage (2,459) and fifth in receiving touchdowns (18). He has caught at least one pass in 28 straight games.

Fourth Down: Lenoir, Cox one of Salukis' top receiving duos

Heading into Saturday's game against MSU, Lenoir and Avante Cox have the second-best numbers of any receiving duo in SIU history.

Lenoir and Cox have combined for 326 catches, 4,367 yards and 30 touchdowns. Only former tight end MyCole Pruitt, a Saluki Hall of Famer, and former wide receiver LaSteven McKinney (2011-14) had more. Pruitt and McKinney combined for 370 receptions, 4,008 yards and 36 touchdowns.

Here's a quick look at the top-four receiving duos in Saluki history, via SIU's sports information department:

1. Pruitt/McKinney 370 catches; 4,008 yards; 36 TDs

2. Lenoir/Cox 326 catches; 4,367 yards; 30 TDs

3. WR Billy Swain/WR Justin Roebuck (1990-92) 235 catches; 3,305 yards, 30 TDs

4. WR Reggie Fowler/TE Damon Jones (1994-96) 203 catches, 2,779 yards, 17 TDs

