SIU Football | 4-Down Territory: Garrett on the mend, and a new home for Harper

In today's Saluki Football 4-Down Territory, an update on fullback Jacob Garrett and a new home for former SIU cornerback Madre Harper in the NFL.

First Down: Garrett could return in a month

Garrett, a second team preseason all-conference pick, had surgery at the beginning of the year on his ankle, according to SIU coach Nick Hill. He hasn't played all season, but could return for the Salukis' road game at Northern Iowa Oct. 30.

"He had an ankle surgery, similar to Javon (Williams Jr.'s) last year," Hill said. "He had to have it back by his Achilles shaved off, so it's a quicker-type recovery, about a six-week recovery, so he's out of the boot. He's moving around. These next couple weeks he's really going to get going, and then we have that bye week coming to get him back for the Northern Iowa game."

Williams, who moved up to 14th place on SIU's all-time rushing list (1,839 yards), scored two touchdowns in the Salukis' 35-point run against Illinois State Saturday. Defensive tackle DeShondrick Foxworth was one of his lead blockers on one of the scores. Tight ends Cole Steward and Tyce Daniel have filled in for Garrett in his absence.

Seventh-ranked SIU (3-1, 1-0 MVFC) has rushed for 10 touchdowns in four games, tied for the third-most in the league. The Salukis are averaging 4.9 yards a carry and 185.8 yards a game.

Western Illinois (1-3, 1-0), which hosts SIU Saturday, has allowed a Valley Football-worst 11 rushing touchdowns in four games. The Leathernecks have the worst rushing defense in the league, allowing an average of 240.3 yards a game on the ground. WIU has played one of the toughest schedules in the league, at Ball State, the defending Mid-American Conference champion, at No. 4 Montana, home against No. 6 Eastern Washington and at Youngstown State.

Second Down: Saluki reunion in Carolina

Two former Salukis now reside in Carolina, after cornerback Madre Harper signed with the Panthers' practice squad Tuesday. Former SIU safety Jeremy Chinn starts for Carolina (3-0).

Harper played in nine games as an undrafted rookie for the New York Giants last season. He had four tackles for the Giants. As a member of the practice squad, Harper can be signed by any NFL team for its active roster. Harper signed with the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad last season, and was signed by the Giants.

Carolina is at Dallas (2-1) Sunday at noon. The game is scheduled to air on FOX.

Third Down: North Dakota showdown

North Dakota is 8-1 at the Alerus Center against nationally-ranked teams, including a 1-1 mark against top-five opponents. The No. 10/11 Fighting Hawks (2-1) host No. 5 North Dakota State (3-0) Saturday at 2 p.m. (ABC ND/Midco Sports Network/ESPN+) for the first time since 2003. It will be both teams' league opener after taking last weekend off.

UND has won 12 straight games at home, the third-longest active streak in the FCS. NDSU has won 10 straight MVFC openers.

Fourth Down: Almost going the full distance

South Dakota's Wesley Eliodor returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown against Missouri State, the first Coyote to return a kickoff for a touchdown in 13 seasons. Only one player in school history has returned two kickoffs for touchdowns in the same season - Bob Koch in 1968.

MSU rallied to beat USD 31-23. It was the Bears' fifth come-from-behind victory in the fourth quarter under Bobby Petrino.

