SIU Football | 4-Down Territory: Playing behind Baker, YSU wins in OT and Chinn's official logo

Nic Baker remains undefeated as a starter in college, Youngstown State rallies to beat Incarnate Word and Jeremy Chinn's official logo, all in today's Saluki Football 4-Down Territory.
First Down: SIU beats SEMO, Baker moves to 4-0
Why is Nic Baker 4-0 as a college starting quarterback? Well, he's got talented teammates, but here are some more reasons from the horse's mouth.
"I think I have the right attitude and people believe in me and people want to get behind that," Baker said after throwing for a school-record 460 yards and four touchdowns in Thursday's 47-21 win at Southeast Missouri State. "We want to win every game we play, and to do that, you have to win the first one."
Baker faked a handoff after taking the first offensive snap of the ballgame in his own end zone, and flipped to a wide-open Avante Cox for a 99-yard touchdown pass. It was the longest touchdown pass in SIU history, breaking Rick Johnson's 1983 record of 87 yards to Cecil Ratliff against Drake. It was probably from the SIU 2-yard line, not the 1 (I was there), but, potato, potato.
I guess that doesn't come off the same as when you say it, but you get the drift. It would have been a record even if it was from the 2.
Baker completed 25 of 34 passes and threw a touchdown pass to four different receivers. Six of his 14 first-half completions went for 15 yards or more.
"I think (Baker) proved to everybody why he can be an elite player in this league, this country," SIU coach Nick Hill.
Second Down: YSU outlasts Incarnate Word in OT
Youngstown State needed a 41-yard field goal from Colt McFadden and a 27-yarder in overtime to outlast Incarnate Word Thursday night at Stambaugh Stadium in Youngstown, Ohio.
The Cardinals, who went 3-3 in 2020-21 and 5-7 in 2019, led 41-38 with 16 seconds to play. With the ball at their own 32-yard line, the Penguins' Demeatric Crenshaw found running back Jaleel McLaughlin for a 45-yard gain that got them to the UIW 23 with just two seconds left. McFadden lined it up from 41, and the two teams went to overtime.
UIW was hoping to at least kick a field goal in the overtime's first possession, but Vinny Gentile's sack of Cameron Ward pushed them back all the way back to their own 40. The Cardinals went for it, and Ward reached the YSU 17 before fumbling, and the Penguins recovered. YSU ran it twice to line up McFadden's game-winner. McLaughlin rushed for 242 yards, the seventh-highest total in YSU history, on 29 carries with two touchdowns.
Western Illinois played well at Ball State Thursday night, but fell 31-21 despite Connor Sampson throwing for 367 yards and receiver Dennis Houston having 237 of them.
Third Down: Chinn's auctions for charity now live
Former Saluki safety Jeremy Chinn, a second-year pro with the Carolina Panthers, unveiled his own website Friday that features some official merchandise with his logo and auctions to help charities.
To aid some local charities and bring awareness to some of Carolina and Charlotte's sports legends, Chinn has pledged to wear the jersey of a famous athlete from the state/region that has a charitable cause to every Panthers home game. He wore Muggsby Bogues' jersey and Demarcus Ware's jersey during the preseason. His website, thejeremychinn.com, features some merchandise with his official logo, Swipe SZN, and it's pretty slick. Fans can also bid on the signed jerseys to benefit their charities.
Fourth Down: South Dakota State, South Dakota in action tonight
Third-ranked South Dakota State and South Dakota are both in action tonight against FBS opponents. The Jackrabbits open their season at Colorado State on FS1 in what some have called a potential upset against the Rams. The Coyotes play at Kansas (7 p.m., ESPN+), another potential win by a league team over an FBS opponent. Before last season's pandemic-centric schedule, a team from the MVFC had beaten an FBS opponent in 10 straight seasons.
Saturday's schedule features five Valley Football teams:
No. 7/8 North Dakota at Idaho State, 2 p.m. (ESPN+)
Albany at No. 3 North Dakota State, 2:30 p.m. (NBC ND/ESPN+)
No. 16/21 Northern Iowa at No. 7/8 Iowa State, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
No. 24 Missouri State at No. 22 Oklahoma State, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)
Butler at Illinois State, 6:30 p.m. (Marquee Sports Network/ESPN3)
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087
On Twitter: @THefferman