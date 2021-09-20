SIU Football | 4-Down Territory: Romeir Elliott could return, Salukis up to 7th in latest polls, and Chinn's 3 tackles

Running back Romeir Elliott could return this week from concussion-type symptoms, SIU rises to seventh in one of the two major polls, and Salukis in the NFL, all in today's Saluki Football 4-Down Territory.

For all the latest on SIU Football and the MVFC, tune in to the 4-Down Territory at thesouthern.com every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 4 p.m. during the season. Digital subscriptions start at $1 for six months ($10.99 a month after that) or $3.77 for 13 weeks for Digital Platinum, for faster-loading web pages. Print and digital packages, which include The Southern Illinoisan in your mailbox every Tuesday through Saturday, start at $20 a month.

To subscribe to The Southern, go to thesouthern.com or call 618-529-5454 or 866-735-5912 outside of the area.

Online subscriptions give you 24-7 access to the best Salukis coverage around, including previews, features and game coverage of SIU's 2021 season. It also gives you access to the new Salukimania podcast, which airs every first Friday of the month. There is always more online!

First Down: Elliott could return this week

SIU could get one of its four-headed dragons back for its conference opener this weekend, SIU coach Nick Hill said at his weekly press conference Monday. Elliott, a 5-foot-6, 190-pound sophomore from Indianapolis, missed the Salukis' 55-3 win over Dayton Saturday with concussion-type symptoms.

Hill said Elliott could be back at practice Tuesday, when No. 7/8 SIU (2-1) start preparing for its MVFC opener against Illinois State (2-1). Elliott had five carries for seven yards at Kansas State Sept. 12. He was SIU's second-leading rusher last season behind Javon Williams Jr., with 492 yards, four touchdowns and seven receptions for 53 yards. Elliott averaged 4 yards a carry, and had a season-high 97 yards on 18 carries at Youngstown State.

Williams, SIU's leading rusher this season, had two of his four rushing touchdowns this season against the Flyers (1-1). In three games this season, the former Centralia High School quarterback has 198 yards on 26 carries (7.6 yards per attempt). Starting running back Justin Strong (171 yards, 2 TDs, 27 attempts) had 75 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries Saturday against Dayton.

Second Down: Salukis rise one spot to 7th in Stats poll

SIU rose one spot to seventh in Monday's Stats Perform top-25 poll, which is done by a national panel of sports information directors, media and other dignitaries. The Salukis were eighth in the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) poll after tying with Villanova (3-0, 1-0 Colonial Athletic Association) last week for eighth place. Villanova rose to seventh after knocking off previous-No. 21 Richmond 34-27.

Richmond fell to 24th in the Stats poll.

Sam Houston (2-0) was No. 1 in the Stats poll, South Dakota State (2-0) was second, James Madison (3-0, 1-0 CAA) was third, Montana (2-0) was fourth, and North Dakota State (3-0) was fifth. North Dakota (2-1) was 10th, Northern Iowa (2-1) was 17th, and Missouri State (1-1) was 18th. South Dakota (2-1) received votes.

SDSU was third in the AFCA poll, followed by NDSU at 5, SIU at 8, UND at 13, UNI at 14, and MSU at 18. South Dakota and Illinois State (2-1) received votes.

Third Down: Chinn wraps up 3 in Panthers' win

Former Saluki Jeremy Chinn had three tackles and a quarterback hurry in Carolina's 26-7 win over New Orleans in Charlotte on Sunday. The Panthers (2-0) limited the Saints (1-1) to a Jameis Winston 8-yard touchdown run and a 42-yard field goal in the win. New Orleans had only six first downs and 128 total yards.

Tight end MyCole Pruitt, who is going into the SIU Hall of Fame next month, was promoted from the practice squad to Tennessee's active roster earlier this week. Pruitt caught three passes for 43 yards in the Titans' 33-30 overtime win over Seattle and former Saluki Ryan Neal. Neal, a backup safety, had a special teams tackle in the loss.

Tennessee (1-1) hosts Indianapolis (0-2) Sunday at noon on CBS. Carolina is at Houston (1-1) Thursday night at 7:20 on NFL Network. Seattle (1-1) is at Minnesota (0-2) Sunday at 3:25 (FOX).

Fourth Down: USD tackle honored as MVFC top lineman

South Dakota left tackle Alex Jensen was named the Valley Football offensive lineman of the week on Monday, after helping lead the Coyotes past Cal Poly on the road, 48-14. USD scored 41 points, earned 452 total yards and 26 first downs in just the first half. The Coyotes ran for 353 yards, the most under coach Bob Nielson.

Jensen graded out at 94% for an offense that put up 615 total yards and 35 first downs. The team averaged 5.5 yards a carry and 6.8 yards per play, overall. USD (2-1) opens MVFC play Saturday at Missouri State (2-1) at 7 p.m. (MVFC-TV, ESPN3).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.