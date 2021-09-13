SIU Football | 4-Down Territory: Salukis' leading tackler could be out until October, Dayton wins and UNI's Cuvelier named national player of the week

Bryson Strong could start working out with the team this week, but will require a lot of steps to get back to the field, Hill said. Strong was SIU's leading tackler last season with 72 stops in 10 games. Forty-two of his tackles were solos. Bryson Strong also had 4.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks and two forced fumbles.

SIU hosts North Dakota Oct. 16 for Homecoming, is off Oct. 23, and plays at Northern Iowa Oct. 30.

Second Down: Trautman gone, but Flyers still a threat

After more than 600 days, Dayton finally returned to the football field Saturday in a home game against Eastern Illinois.

A member of the non-scholarship Pioneer Football League, Dayton did not play in spring 2020 and has a completely new offensive line. All-American tight end Adam Trautman, the highest-drafted player in PFL history when he was taken by New Orleans in the third round, is long gone. The Flyers return quarterback Jack Cook, who threw for 2,697 yards and 33 touchdowns in 2019, as well as running back Jake Chisholm, who had 84 yards rushing and a 10-yard touchdown reception against EIU.