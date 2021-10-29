SIU Football | 4-Down Territory: Salukis on the lookout for winners, and a look at Landon Lenoir's pursuit of 1,000 yards

The Salukis are looking for winners for next year's recruiting class, and a look at Landon Lenoir's run toward 1,000 receiving yards, in today's Saluki Football 4-Down Territory.

First Down: Eyes on the Illinois postseason

The start of Illinois and Iowa's football playoffs are also the beginning of one of the most important recruiting periods of the year. When the lights get bigger, more of SIU's coaches are watching, Nick Hill said.

"Nic Baker, I can remember watching the game on TV, he had to go on a 2-minute drive to win the state championship game his senior year. So, it's not conincidence that he's doing it now when he's in college," he said. "It's hard to get recruited, to be a Division I college athlete, if you're on a losing high school team. Making deep runs in the playoffs is crucial. Is the team going to you in those crucial moments? If it's fourth down, if it's third down, if you're down 14, or you're down seven, is the coach continually calling your number? All those things are important to us when we're really breaking down a kid."

The early signing period for the 2022 begins in mid-December. SIU has 19 seniors on its 104-man roster (18%). Seventeen of them are sixth-year seniors.

Second Down: Lenoir's run toward 1,000 yards

As senior wide receiver Landon Lenoir moves up the career records list at SIU, he's also joined a chase for one of the most elusive records in school history. With four games left in the regular season and a possible playoff run, Lenoir has 627 receiving yards off 43 catches. His eight receiving touchdowns lead the MVFC.

If Lenoir can keep his current pace, or improve it, he could finish the regular season with 983 yards, 17 from becoming just the second player in Saluki history to reach 1,000 in one season. Hall of Famer Cornell Craig is the only SIU receiver to reach 1,000 yards in a season (he did it twice, in 1999 and 1997). Ranked third in the country with four games to go, two of them against top-25 teams, SIU and Lenoir have a good shot at a 12th game, or more, later this fall.

Lenoir currently ranks third in SIU history in receptions (186), receiving yardage (2,366) and fifth in receiving touchdowns (17). He has caught at least one pass in 27 straight games.

Third Down: A look at the SIU-UNI series

Before North Dakota State's recent run, SIU and UNI battled for the MVFC title on a regular basis. UNI leads the overall series against SIU 20-17. It's been very home-centric.

UNI is 14-4 against the Salukis at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa, while SIU is 13-6 against the Panthers in Carbondale. The Salukis survived in the spring against UNI, when Matthew Cook missed a 30-yard field goal attempt with seven seconds left in the game. The same Cook that hit two 50-yarders last weekend and was named the MVFC special teams player of the week. Stone Labanowitz found Jerron Rollins in the back of the end zone from 3 yards out for the go-ahead score in the spring.

SIU hasn't won consecutive games against UNI since 2012 and 2013 and has never won two straight games at the UNI-Dome. The Salukis have won there somewhat recently, in 2013 and in 2009. Ranked third in the country, the Salukis (6-1, 4-0 MVFC) have their highest ranking since coming in second in the coaches poll in September 2010.

Third-ranked SIU kicks off at No. 16/17 UNI (4-3, 2-2) Saturday at 4 p.m. (Panther Sports Network/ESPN+).

Fourth Down: Tough to stop them

Three MVFC players are among the national leaders in tackles per game heading into this weekend. Western Illinois’ pair of Darius Joiner and Michael Lawson combine for nearly 25 tackles per game as Joiner leads the FCS with his 12.5 per game average and Lawson ranks 10th in the FCS at 10.2 per game.

UNI’s Spencer Cuvelier is third nationally with 12.0 tackles per game. Notably, a trio of MVFC players are among the national leaders in solo tackles. Joiner (7.6 per game) leads the FCS, while Lawson is second (7.4 per game). Jack Cochrane of South Dakota ranks sixth nationally with 5.9 solo tackles per game this year.

