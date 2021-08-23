SIU Football | 4-Down Territory: Salukis to appear on ESPN+ 8 times, Chinn's jersey swap

Where you can find SIU's football team on TV this fall, Jeremy Chinn's jersey swaps, and the opening of the Missouri Valley Football Conference season, all in today's Saluki Football: 4-Down Territory.
First Down: Salukis to appear 8 times on ESPN+
ESPN+ recently went up to $6.99 a month/$69.99 a year, but if you want to catch the SIU football team this fall it might be a worthwhile investment. The Salukis are scheduled to appear on ESPN's digital platform eight times during its 11-game regular season, including next week's opener at Southeast Missouri State (Thursday, Sept. 2, 6:30 p.m.).
SIU's game at Kansas State Sept. 11 is scheduled to air on Big 12 Now, the Big 12 Conference's ESPN+ channel. Kickoff in Manhattan, Kansas, is scheduled for 6 p.m. The Salukis are scheduled to play North Dakota Oct. 16 on ESPN3. That network, which is free to most internet subscribers, is also scheduled to air SIU's game against Missouri State Nov. 6 and at Indiana State Nov. 13. All of SIU's games are scheduled to air on ESPN+ or ESPN3.
Second Down: Chinn's jersey swaps in Charlotte
Former Saluki safety Jeremy Chinn, now a linebacker-turned-safety with the Carolina Panthers, is doing something great for others in his second season. Chinn is pledging to wear a Carolina sports legend's jersey to home games, and then auctioning off that jersey for that person's charity. He plans to have the celebrity sign it, and Chinn plans to sign it, too. Last weekend he wore former Charlotte Hornet guard Muggsy Bogues' No. 1 jersey, and plans to auction it off to help the Muggsby Bogues Family Foundation.
The foundation empowers at-risk youth and their families to improve their lives by addressing food insecurity, access to education and job training. To donate to the foundation, visit boguesfoundation.org.
The Panthers host the Pittsburgh Steelers Friday night at 6:30 p.m., so we may get to see Chinn's second choice this weekend.
Third Down: Indiana State finally makes it to the field
Indiana State, which opted out of the 2020-21 season because of what it called safety reasons, will kick off the MVFC season Saturday night at home against Eastern Illinois. The Sycamores and Panthers kick off at 5 p.m. on ESPN+ in what will be ISU's first game since the fall of 2019.
Indiana State was picked 10th in the Valley Football preseason poll. MVFC teams are 2-1 in Week Zero matchups since they began in 2015. North Dakota State lost to Montana in the first one, and beat Charleston Southern on Aug. 27, 2016. Youngstown State beat Samford in the 2019 Guardian Credit Union FCS Kickoff that was played in Montgomery, Alabama.
Everybody else in the league doesn't kick off until next Thursday, Sept. 2. Incarnate Word is at Youngstown State (6 p.m., ESPN+), Western Illinois is at Ball State (7 p.m., ESPN+), and your No. 7/10 Salukis take on SEMO at 6:30 p.m.
Fourth Down: National radio show coming to ESPN affiliate
Our local ESPN Radio affiliate, 103.5 FM, will broadcast FCS Nation Radio's weekly show beginning this Thursday night. The show, the only nationally-syndicated radio show about FCS football, is scheduled to run from 5-6 p.m. every Thursday night. The show can also be heard in podcast form on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and about everywhere else you listen to podcasts.
