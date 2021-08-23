SIU Football | 4-Down Territory: Salukis to appear on ESPN+ 8 times, Chinn's jersey swap

Second Down: Chinn's jersey swaps in Charlotte

Former Saluki safety Jeremy Chinn, now a linebacker-turned-safety with the Carolina Panthers, is doing something great for others in his second season. Chinn is pledging to wear a Carolina sports legend's jersey to home games, and then auctioning off that jersey for that person's charity. He plans to have the celebrity sign it, and Chinn plans to sign it, too. Last weekend he wore former Charlotte Hornet guard Muggsy Bogues' No. 1 jersey, and plans to auction it off to help the Muggsby Bogues Family Foundation.

The foundation empowers at-risk youth and their families to improve their lives by addressing food insecurity, access to education and job training. To donate to the foundation, visit boguesfoundation.org.

The Panthers host the Pittsburgh Steelers Friday night at 6:30 p.m., so we may get to see Chinn's second choice this weekend.

Third Down: Indiana State finally makes it to the field

Indiana State, which opted out of the 2020-21 season because of what it called safety reasons, will kick off the MVFC season Saturday night at home against Eastern Illinois. The Sycamores and Panthers kick off at 5 p.m. on ESPN+ in what will be ISU's first game since the fall of 2019.