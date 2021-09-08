SIU Football | 4-Down Territory: Salukis try to hit receivers on the move, Jacks Bash 2 and the Reeves brothers

SIU tries to find receivers on the move, a look at Jacks Bash 2 in South Dakota, and the only Kansas natives on the roster, all in today's Saluki Football 4-Down Territory.
For all the latest on SIU Football and the Missouri Valley Football Conference, tune in to the 4-Down Territory at thesouthern.com every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 4 p.m. during the season. Digital subscriptions start at $1 for six months ($10.99 a month after that) or $3.77 for 13 weeks for Digital Platinum, for faster-loading web pages. Print and digital packages, which include The Southern Illinoisan in your mailbox every Tuesday through Saturday, start at $20 a month.
To subscribe to The Southern, go to thesouthern.com or call 618-529-5454 or 866-735-5912 outside of the area.
Online subscriptions give you 24-7 access to the best Salukis coverage around, including previews, features and game coverage of SIU's 2021 season. It also gives you access to the new Salukimania podcast, which airs every first Friday of the month. There is always more online!
First Down: Opponents have to defend SIU's top receivers twice
Nic Baker threw four touchdown passes to four different receivers in Thursday night's win at Southeast Missouri State. Baker completed a pass to nine different receivers in No. 8/9 SIU's 47-21 win at Houck Field, and that was just the beginning of the Redhawks' problems.
Izaiah Hartrup, tight end Tyce Daniel, and wide receivers Avante Cox and Landon Lenoir all caught four passes or more and averaged more than 12 yards a catch. Cox, with a 99-yard touchdown on his first catch of the season, averaged 37.4 yards per reception after snaring five balls. Lenoir averaged 19.8 yards per catch off four receptions.
"You watch the best throwin' teams, you watch Alabama and what they're able to do with their receivers, is it's about not only completing the pass but on him breaking routes," SIU coach Nick Hill said. "That's how (DeVonta Smith) won the Heisman (Trophy). We've gotta hit them in space and let them go make plays."
Wide receiver Jerron Rollins' only catch went for 24 yards. Running back Javon Williams Jr. turned a short pass into a 19-yard gain in the victory.
Baker, who threw for a school-record 460 yards off just 25 completions, put them in good position to run after the catch.
"You watch film, you see all these looks, and you plan these plays, and they're all working," he said after the win at SEMO. "It was a really good feeling. We were just executing. We still gotta clean some stuff up. That interception can't happen. Just little things. We want to be the best that we can be, and that wasn't the best we can be."
Second Down: SDSU's concert before home opener this weekend
No. 2 South Dakota State's home opener against Division II Lindenwood University Saturday will wrap up a busy weekend at Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. Jacks Bash 2, which is scheduled to start tonight, features the Zac Brown Band, Fall Out Boy and Gabby Barrett. The Jackrabbits (1-0) play the Lions (0-1) Saturday at 6 p.m. (Midco Sports Network/ESPN3).
The first Jacks Bash was in 2016, the year Dykhouse Stadium opened, and featured Luke Bryan, Little Big Town and Lee Brice.
Lindenwood was ranked 21st in Division II in the preseason American Football Coaches Association poll, but lost 40-20 to Angelo State.
Third Down: SIU actually falls to 8th in Stats poll
The Salukis (1-0) went from seventh to eighth in the Stats Perform by a national panel of media, sports information directors and other dignitaries. The move was likely because Montana moved up five spots to fourth after knocking off Washington, an FBS program, 13-7 on the road. The Grizzlies (1-0) were one of six FCS teams to beat an FBS program in Week 1.
One was from the Missouri Valley Football Conference, as No. 2 South Dakota State (1-0) handled Colorado State on the road 42-23 to remain behind Sam Houston (1-0). The Bearkats beat Northern Arizona 42-16 on the road to remain atop the poll.
SIU moved up a spot in the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) top 25 to No. 9 Tuesday. SDSU was third, North Dakota State was fourth, North Dakota was seventh, Northern Iowa was 15th and Missouri State was 25th.
Fourth Down: SIU's only Kansas natives
There are only two Kansas natives on SIU's roster of 104 players, defensive linemen Peyton and Caden Reeves from Basehor, Kansas.
Peyton, a 6-foot, 298-freshman, played in four games in the 2020-21 season, including the playoff win at Weber State. He helped St. Thomas Aquinas High School to the 2018 state championship, along with Caden, and reached the state semifinals as a senior. He had 35 tackles and a team-best 5.5 sacks as a junior. Caden, a 6-3, 260-pound freshman, was a two-time Class 5A all-state pick who finished his career with 148 stops, 35 quarterback hurries, 17.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. Caden's senior season, Aquinas went 7-4.
Basehor, Kansas, is located 23 miles west of Kansas City, Kansas. It's about an hour-and-a-half from Manhattan.
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087
On Twitter: @THefferman