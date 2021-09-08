SIU Football | 4-Down Territory: Salukis try to hit receivers on the move, Jacks Bash 2 and the Reeves brothers

Izaiah Hartrup, tight end Tyce Daniel, and wide receivers Avante Cox and Landon Lenoir all caught four passes or more and averaged more than 12 yards a catch. Cox, with a 99-yard touchdown on his first catch of the season, averaged 37.4 yards per reception after snaring five balls. Lenoir averaged 19.8 yards per catch off four receptions.

"You watch the best throwin' teams, you watch Alabama and what they're able to do with their receivers, is it's about not only completing the pass but on him breaking routes," SIU coach Nick Hill said. "That's how (DeVonta Smith) won the Heisman (Trophy). We've gotta hit them in space and let them go make plays."

Wide receiver Jerron Rollins' only catch went for 24 yards. Running back Javon Williams Jr. turned a short pass into a 19-yard gain in the victory.

Baker, who threw for a school-record 460 yards off just 25 completions, put them in good position to run after the catch.

"You watch film, you see all these looks, and you plan these plays, and they're all working," he said after the win at SEMO. "It was a really good feeling. We were just executing. We still gotta clean some stuff up. That interception can't happen. Just little things. We want to be the best that we can be, and that wasn't the best we can be."