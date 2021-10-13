SIU Football | 4-Down Territory: Schweigert's homecoming and a punter's historic start

In today's Saluki Football 4-Down Territory, a former SIU defensive coordinator comes home, and the historic start of punter Jack Colquhoun.

First Down: Schweigert helped SIU win its last conference title

Before he became the head coach at North Dakota, Kyle "Bubba" Schweigert was the defensive coordinator at SIU under Dale Lennon from 2008-13. He helped the Salukis to MVFC titles in 2008 and 2009, their last league championships, and was the associate head coach his last five years. Schweigert's defense in 2010 led the league in total defense, and his units were in the top half in four of his six years.

Schweigert coached three first team All-Americans and 20 all-conference selections at SIU. UND (2-3, 0-2 MVFC), ranked 22nd in one poll and 24th in another, plays at No. 4 SIU (5-1, 3-0) Saturday at 2 p.m.

It will be Schweigert's first trip back to Saluki Stadium as the head coach of UND.

"I'm sure I'll have some thoughts going through my mind down there," Schweigert said. "I had a wonderful six years down there and a lot of good times, and met a lot of good people. That'll take care of itself, but, we'll be focused on the game. I'll do a good job. As you get up in age you can focus a little better and not worry about all the stuff that happened in the past."

Second Down: Colquhoun's record start

Colquhoun, SIU's leg from Down Under, was the MVFC special teams player of the week after averaging 49.2 yards per punt in the Salukis' 42-41 overtime win at previous No. 2/3 South Dakota State last weekend. Colquhoun's career average (43 yards per punt) now ranks No. 1 in school history entering this weekend's game against UND.

Colquhoun's 46.3 yards per punt average this season is the best in school history so far, ahead of Tom Striegel's school record of 45.90 set in 1981. A preseason second team all-conference pick, Colquhoun has only had five of his 23 kicks this year returned. Twelve of them have been downed inside the 20-yard line.

Third Down: YSU's McLaughlin clears 6,000 rushing yards

Youngstown State running back Jaleel McLaughlin cleared the 6,000-yard mark last weekend against Missouri State with 156 on the ground. In 40 career games (28 at Notre Dame, Ohio, and 12 with the Penguins), McLaughlin has 6,027 yards and 60 touchdowns on 953 carries. He is the active leader in the NCAA in attempts, yards and touchdowns.

McLaughlin became just the 34th player in NCAA history to clear the 6,000-yard mark.

Fourth Down: ISU's Moala a sack machine

Indiana State defensive tackle Inoka Moala tied his career high with 3.5 sacks against Western Illinois last weekend, all in the first half. The redshirt senior has had a tackle for loss in five of the Sycamores' six games this season and leads the MVFC in sacks (6.0) and tackles for loss (10.0) entering this weekend.

Moala had six tackles in the 37-27 win over the Leathernecks, as well as one forced fumble and one quarterback hurries. ISU (3-3, 1-2) is at No. 20/23 Missouri State (3-2, 2-1) Saturday at 2 p.m. (ESPN+).

