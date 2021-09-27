SIU Football | 4-Down Territory: Spencer's coming out party, the Saluki comeback and Javon ties Abdulqaadir

Donnavan Spencer's coming out party against Illinois State, the Saluki comeback, and Javon Williams Jr. ties an SIU great, all in today's Saluki Football 4-Down Territory.

First Down: Spencer goes for 69 yards, TD

You could see how Donnavan Spencer averaged 5.2 yards a carry in 40 games with Western Carolina on Saturday. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound running back had nine carries for 29 yards, and then one for a 40-yard touchdown late in the third quarter against ISU.

"With that run, I saw a big ol' hole. I had to make a good cut, and once I saw the touchdown, it was just daylight," Spencer said. "I wanted to run 'til nobody could see me no more. That was my whole mindset with the run."

Spencer had 10 carries in No. 7 SIU's come-from-behind win over the Redbirds, for 69 yards. He missed the first two games due to injury but got some action at Kansas State. Spencer played in 40 games for Western Carolina between 2016-2020, starting 21. The Charlotte native rushed for 2,079 yards and 20 TDs with the Catamounts, who compete in the Southern Conference. He was a first team all-conference pick as a senior with 718 yards rushing.

With Romeir Elliott out with concussion-type symptoms, Spencer filled in admirably. Justin Strong rushed for 45 yards and had a touchdown receiving, and Javon Williams Jr. rushed for two scores. Spencer might have another big day even after Elliott returned, SIU coach Nick Hill said.

"Donnavan's done a great job. I think he can be an elite back," he said. "He can do a little bit of everything, and he wasn't available the first two weeks. Last week he got going a little bit and had some explosive runs, and, obviously, the big run (Saturday). I was so happy to see it. His mom's here, and his family's here, so, we're going to have to lean on all those guys as the season goes."

Second Down: Big-time rally

SIU's rally from 17 points down to win Saturday tied for the third-best comeback in program history. It was the biggest deficit to come back and win since coming back from 31-14 down against Western Illinois in 2016 to win 44-34. SIU also came back from 17 points down to beat Murray State in September 1997 (24-20) and Austin Peay in September 1991 (21-17).

The biggest comeback in school history came at Northern Illinois, an FBS program, in 2007, during Hill's senior year as quarterback. SIU trailed the Huskies 28-7 in the third quarter, but rallied to win 34-31 on Sept. 8, 2007.

SIU's comeback wasn't even the biggest in the MVFC over the weekend, however. WIU trailed Youngstown State 35-7 on the road, but came back to win 38-35 off a last-second field goal by Mason Laramie. The 20-yard field goal was Laramie's only field goal attempt this season.

Third Down: Williams scores twice, ties Abdulqaadir for 4th place

Williams only had seven carries against ISU Saturday, but two of them went for touchdowns. The 6-2, 245-pound sophomore scored on a 2-yard run with 9:13 to play and from three yards out with 2:40 left. His 30th and 31st career rushing touchdowns tied him with Muhammad Abdulqaadir (2002-03) for fourth place in school history. Amos Bullocks (1958-61)'s 32 rushing touchdowns are next on the list.

Williams' 36 points in four games are tied with WIU wide receiver Dennis Houston for the most in the MVFC.

Fourth Down: Salukis land 2 recruits after win

SIU kept winning after its 35-17 victory over ISU Saturday, landing two verbal commitments from some pretty good Missouri athletes. Connor Lair, a 6-foot, 225-pound all-state linebacker at West Plains (Missouri) High School near Springfield, and Ryan Schwendeman, a 6-4, 235-pound tight end at St. Dominic High School near St. Louis, verbally committed to the Salukis. Both are in the class of 2022.

Lair was his conference's Defensive Player of the Year and had offers from Air Force and Army, according to Rivals.com. Lair had 126 tackles last season, according to ozarksportszone.com, with 11.5 tackles for loss and four interceptions. He also scored 14 touchdowns, rushed for 652 yards and had 328 receiving. Schwendeman was ranked the 42nd-best player in Missouri by 247sports.com and the 27th-best senior in the St. Louis area by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. He can solve a Rubik's Cube in under five minutes and caught 48 passes for 660 yards and nine scores last season.

