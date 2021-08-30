SIU Football | 4-Down Territory: The lone captain, new D-tackles and the Salukis' series with SEMO

Third Down: Salukis-Redhawks dates back to 1930

SIU's rivalry game with Southeast Missouri State, which is located just over an hour away, has only been known as the "War for the Wheel" since 2018. The 88-game series dates back to 1930 and is the longest-running series the Salukis have with any opponent.

SIU beat SEMO 12-6 in the very first game at Houck Field (now known as Houck Stadium) on Oct. 3, 1930, but is 18-20-4 lifetime in Cape Girardeau. The Redhawks lead the overall series 42-38-8. Six of those eight ties ended 0-0. The two teams have split their last six meetings, with SEMO winning two of the last three. Nico Gualdoni's game-winning field goal in the final seconds last fall lifted SIU to a 20-17 victory.

Fourth Down: Another honor for 'Big Balla'

Linebacker Bryce Notree, one of 17 sixth-year seniors on SIU's roster this season, has been selected as part of the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Watch List. The game, which typically features 200 or more NFL scouts, player personnel staff, coaches and general managers that travel to watch players practice and review tape, is scheduled for Jan. 22, 2022, at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California.