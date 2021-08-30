SIU Football | 4-Down Territory: The lone captain, new D-tackles and the Salukis' series with SEMO

The lone captain, the first two-deep of the season is released, and SIU's long-running series with Southeast Missouri State, all in today's Saluki Football 4-Down Territory.
First Down: 'Z' will be SIU's lone captain
ZeVeyon Furcron will be SIU's lone team captain for the second straight season. The sixth-year senior offensive guard has started every game the last three seasons and 41 overall in 44 games. A first team all-conference pick in 2020-21, Furcron is preseason All-MVFC this year.
Furcron finished his bachelor's degree in sports administration and is pursuing a master's degree in kinesiology.
Second Down: 2 new tackles dot Salukis' first two-deep of the season
SIU's first two-deep of the season, released Monday, featured few surprises, but two of them were at one of the team's deepest positions. Newcomer Kevin Glajchen (6-2, 270, Sr.), the Pioneer League Defensive Player of the Year at San Diego in the spring season, is slated to start against the Redhawks at one defensive tackle spot ahead of Keenan Agnew. Agnew has started the last 15 games for SIU. The other tackle spot has 6-foot, 308-pound redshirt freshman Gianin Belizaire and UT-Martin transfer Kameron Bowdry.
The Salukis like their depth at all four defensive line positions, and could play all eight, or more, on the two-deep. Chester native Jordan Berner and Anthony Knighton, who is one sack away from tying the school's career record, are expected to start at end.
Stone Norton, a transfer from Florida International University that played in five games there during the 2020 COVID season, moved up to the backup quarterback spot behind starter Nic Baker. Stone Labanowitz left the team after losing the starting job. Norton, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound redshirt freshman, completed 25 of 52 passes for 252 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions for the Panthers. He had two touchdown passes in a 36-34 loss to Liberty.
Third Down: Salukis-Redhawks dates back to 1930
SIU's rivalry game with Southeast Missouri State, which is located just over an hour away, has only been known as the "War for the Wheel" since 2018. The 88-game series dates back to 1930 and is the longest-running series the Salukis have with any opponent.
SIU beat SEMO 12-6 in the very first game at Houck Field (now known as Houck Stadium) on Oct. 3, 1930, but is 18-20-4 lifetime in Cape Girardeau. The Redhawks lead the overall series 42-38-8. Six of those eight ties ended 0-0. The two teams have split their last six meetings, with SEMO winning two of the last three. Nico Gualdoni's game-winning field goal in the final seconds last fall lifted SIU to a 20-17 victory.
Fourth Down: Another honor for 'Big Balla'
Linebacker Bryce Notree, one of 17 sixth-year seniors on SIU's roster this season, has been selected as part of the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Watch List. The game, which typically features 200 or more NFL scouts, player personnel staff, coaches and general managers that travel to watch players practice and review tape, is scheduled for Jan. 22, 2022, at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California.
Notree, a 6-3, 225-pound inside linebacker from Texas, was the Salukis' second-leading tackler last season with 63 stops in 10 games. Forty-four of his tackles were solo. Notree was one of 13 players from the MVFC on the watch list:
TE Josh Babicz, North Dakota State
TE Noah Gindorff, North Dakota State
OT Aaron Johnson, South Dakota State
RB Jaleel McLaughlin, Youngstown State
LB Bryce Notree, SIU
TE Andrew Ogletree, Youngstown State
OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa
LS Bradey Sorenson, South Dakota State
RB Pierre Strong Jr., South Dakota State
OG Cordell Volson, North Dakota State
OT Matt Waletzko, North Dakota
WR Christian Watson, North Dakota State
WR Isaiah Weston, Northern Iowa
