SIU Football | 4-Down Territory: What kept Chamberlin at Dayton, the end of the Big Sky/MVFC series, and UND's quick points

Longtime Dayton coach Rick Chamberlin talks about what kept him there all these years, the last weekend of the Big Sky Conference/Missouri Valley Football Conference series, and North Dakota's good timing, all in today's Saluki Football 4-Down Territory.

First Down: Dayton a special place for Chamberlin

Rick Chamberlin, 63, set the school record for career tackles with 419 from 1975-78, was the first Flyer on defense to be named a first team All-American, and spent 31 years on the team's coaching staff before becoming the head coach in January of 2008.

Now in his 14th season as the head coach of his alma mater, Chamberlin has been a part of 387 of Dayton's 687 wins. The former linebacker has been involved as a player or coach in nearly half the program's games, 505 or 1,039.

Asked why Dayton is so special to him, Chamberlin said "Plain and simple, the people. The people I get to work with, both here within the athletic department, within the university, within the community. It's just a close-knit community, where they do what they can for you."

The winningest coach in Pioneer Football League history with 71 wins, Chamberlin has helped Dayton win 12 league titles, the most of any team in the league. None of his players are on an athletic scholarship, but it's tough to tell. The Flyers' 34 academic All-Americans since 2000 are the most in the nation, at any level.

"They're bright. They're whitty. Good football players. Competitors," Chamberlin said. "It's a place that you just feel so comfortable, and excited to be at. It is. People ask me that all the time, why have you been there so long? And I've had opportunities to move on, either as an assistant or as a head coach, but when I looked at the big picture, what this university had to offer, this community had to offer, I just didn't feel like the other places might have met that for me."

SIU is 3-2 lifetime against Dayton, but hasn't played the Flyers since they joined the PFL. The last meeting between the two teams was on Oct. 5, 1974, when the Salukis won 38-16.

Second Down: MVFC>Big Sky

Heading into the last weekend of the Big Sky-MVFC Challenge, Valley Football can do no worse than a tie in the six-game series. The MVFC leads this year's series, which doesn't include SIU, 3-1 after wins over Idaho State (North Dakota), Northern Arizona (South Dakota) and Sacramento State (Northern Iowa). Sixth-ranked Eastern Washington is at Western Illinois Saturday, and South Dakota is at Cal Poly.

Last year there was no series because of COVID-19, but the MVFC's teams won both playoff matchups against Big Sky teams. SIU winning at Weber State was one of them. The MVFC is 19-11 against the Big Sky in games played from 2017-19 and won the series each year. The MVFC won the 2017 series 5-3, 5-3 in 2018, and 6-4 in 2019.

Third Down: UND's quick points after turnovers

North Dakota (1-1), ranked 11th in one poll and 14th in another, doesn't need much help on offense but has gotten some help from its defense.

The Fighting Hawks have scored off all four of their turnovers this season. They turned an interception against Utah State into a field goal, and scored 17 points off three Idaho State turnovers. UND scored two touchdowns and added a field goal after intercepting three passes.

UND opens its home schedule against Drake (1-1) Saturday. The Hawks have won 11 straight games at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

Fourth Down: Former Saluki Lee goes for 201 yards, 2 TDs

Tremayne Lee, a third-year sophomore at Division II Quincy University, rushed for 201 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries Saturday against Iowa Wesleyan, an NAIA program. Lee, who played his first two seasons at SIU, had a 32-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and a 58-yard run with 3:14 left in the half. The 5-9, 190-pound sophomore averaged 11.8 yards a carry.

Quincy (1-1) beat Iowa Wesleyan 59-27 for its first win of the season.

Quincy hosts Walsh (Ohio) University Saturday at 1 p.m.

