SIU Football | 5 burning questions for the Salukis' 2020 season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE - We have no idea what it will look like, or how long it's going to last, but the SIU football team is kicking off its 2020 season Friday with the first practice.

The Salukis finished strong in 2019, winning five in a row before falling at home to No. 1-ranked and unbeaten North Dakota State. The Bison finished off a perfect season with their third straight FCS national championship and will be favored to win it again this year. SIU, at 7-5 and 5-3 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, missed out on the playoffs but will be very motivated to break through this fall.

The coronavirus pandemic may make all of this talk moot by next month, but for now, here are five burning questions for SIU in 2020:

No. 1 — Will there be a 2020 season?

The short answer is also the one you don't want to hear: nobody knows. Not the NCAA president. Not the NCAA Board of Governors. Not the MVFC, and certainly not the media. Even if the NCAA canceled the FCS playoffs, SIU could decide to do what James Madison is doing, and consider playing this fall even though the CAA called it off.