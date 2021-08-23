SIU Football | 5 more things to watch in 2021

CARBONDALE — With 16 sixth-year seniors, this fall's SIU football team will be the oldest in history. Beginning next Thursday, it'll try to be the best in history, too.

But before the No. 7/10 Salukis open at Southeast Missouri State, here are five more things to watch after SIU reached the FCS quarterfinals in the spring. Just four months after finishing a 6-4 campaign, and the program's first playoff run in 12 years, the Salukis are back to play an 11-game regular season and anything after with one of the most talented, and deep, rosters in history.

No. 1 — Who will be QB1 at SEMO?

Stone Labanowitz, the third-string quarterback to start the season, helped SIU hold on for a win over No. 4 Northern Iowa, a shootout victory over Southeastern Louisiana, and the first road playoff win in 16 years. He threw for 1,241 yards, eight touchdowns, was picked off four times, and is one of the most creative signal-callers in the league. But Nic Baker, the backup to Kare Lyles to start last season, has been right there with him during training camp.