SIU Football | 5 more things to watch in 2021

CARBONDALE — With 16 sixth-year seniors, this fall's SIU football team will be the oldest in history. Beginning next Thursday, it'll try to be the best in history, too.
But before the No. 7/10 Salukis open at Southeast Missouri State, here are five more things to watch after SIU reached the FCS quarterfinals in the spring. Just four months after finishing a 6-4 campaign, and the program's first playoff run in 12 years, the Salukis are back to play an 11-game regular season and anything after with one of the most talented, and deep, rosters in history.
No. 1 — Who will be QB1 at SEMO?
Stone Labanowitz, the third-string quarterback to start the season, helped SIU hold on for a win over No. 4 Northern Iowa, a shootout victory over Southeastern Louisiana, and the first road playoff win in 16 years. He threw for 1,241 yards, eight touchdowns, was picked off four times, and is one of the most creative signal-callers in the league. But Nic Baker, the backup to Kare Lyles to start last season, has been right there with him during training camp.
It was Baker who started, arguably, SIU's biggest win of the season, the 38-14 demolishing of top-ranked and undefeated North Dakota State just seven days after losing by 23 at North Dakota. It was Baker, a former state champion at Rochester High School with Avante Cox, that completed 17 of 23 passes against the Bison for 254 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions. Baker also knows how to make something out of nothing with his feet, is confident, and has proven he can beat top-10 teams. Unfortunately, if you go by recent history, both will probably start games this fall because of injuries, but SIU has two great options.
No. 2 — Salukis giveth, Salukis taketh away
Lost in SIU's breakthrough season was the second-worst turnover margin in the entire FCS. Of the 97 teams ranked in that category by the NCAA, only The Citadel, which had a turnover margin of minus-12 in 12 games, was worse than the Salukis' minus-11.
SIU's three quarterbacks were picked off a combined 12 times in 2020-21. Punter Jack Colquhoun threw an interception against Missouri State. The Salukis lost 9 of 10 fumbles, and only forced 11 turnovers all season. With a veteran group, SIU should be much improved at taking care of the football. Could they really get much worse?
No. 3 — Will Nico Gualdoni miss a kick?
Nico Gualdoni didn't miss a field goal attempt in the playoffs, converting all four attempts, including a 44-yarder at Weber State. The Johnston City native is 16 of 20 on field goal attempts and 43 of 45 on PAT attempts the last two years, combined. Will he miss a kick in his final season?
I'll try to provide a straight answer on this one. Don't count on it.
No. 4 — Local flavor at work
There are nine players from Southern Illinois on the Saluki roster, and six more that may consider themselves "from here," including Paducah native Tyce Daniel, Bryson and Justin Strong, who are from Fairview Heights, and tight end Cole Steward, who hails from Salem. Three of those locals will play huge roles on this year's team:
• Jordan Berner, DL, Chester native: Normally a defensive end, the 6-5, 255-pound senior had 27 tackles last season with 7.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and three pass breakups.
• Gualdoni: The senior kicker could give the Salukis a weapon they use anywhere inside the 45-yard line.
• Javon Williams Jr., RB, Centralia native: Williams was SIU's top rusher last season, and one of the best offensive weapons in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. A potential decoy every time he's on the field, Williams can throw, catch or run the ball with the best of them and may also return punts this season.
No. 5 — Records that could be broken
Defensive end Anthony Knighton is chasing the school record for career sacks, set by James Phillips in 1980 (23.5), and the tackles for loss record set by Bryan Archibald in 2001 (48.0). Knighton has 22.0 career sacks, just two short of a new record, and 40.5 tackles for loss.
Here are a few more records that might fall this fall:
• Tyler Williamson's career forced fumbles record set in 2014, 8 (Safety Qua Brown has six)
• Punter Scott Ravanesi's career average, set in 2009, 42.56 yards per punt (Jack Colquhoun has a career average of 42.1 ypp on 81 attempts)
• Ravanesi and Drew Morrison's 83-yard punt in 2007 and 1986, respectively (You never know, Colquhoun hit an 80-yarder in 2019)
• Arkee Whitlock's 25 touchdowns in 2006 (Williams scored 19 in 2019 and will have plenty of opportunities this fall)
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087
On Twitter: @THefferman