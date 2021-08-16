SIU Football | 7 on 7: Salukis still looking for top QB trio

Baker, a 5-9, 194-pound sophomore, won two Class 4A state championships with Avante and D'Ante Cox at Rochester High School before coming to SIU. Baker was on his way to a big season (637 yards, 3 TDs, 4 INTs and two wins) before injuring his foot against Northern Iowa. Lyles, who won the starting job last fall, had the chance to return this year as a sixth-year senior but chose to transfer.

Hill had to win quarterback competitions every year he was at SIU under coach Jerry Kill, but said this year is a bit different for the seven in camp.

"It's never easy. You'd love, as a quarterback, to just come out here and get a lot more reps in practice with your receivers," he said. "Those guys get worn down, and maybe you only have eight or nine receivers one day. There's only so many reps to go around. Coach Rolan does an unbelievable job. The best I've ever been around, as far as tracking things and who's got what reps with what line, and what combination was in there."

Labanowitz said with the last week of training camp kicking off Tuesday, time is running out for the group to show what they're made of. The Salukis started school Monday, and are scheduled to practice in the afternoon the rest of the week outside of a Thursday night scrimmage at Saluki Stadium. Two weeks after that, SIU is scheduled to open at Southeast Missouri State.

"It's tough, because we haven't seen what Michael Lindauer can do, we haven't had a chance to see what Stone Norton can do," Labanowitz said. "He had an awesome drive (Sunday) to end practice. The coaches in meetings do a good job of making sure me and Nic know the offense, and we do, to a 'T' to this point. I think their job as coaches is to make sure we're ready when called upon, or needed, and we're gonna get less reps."

