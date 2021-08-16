SIU Football | 7 on 7: Salukis still looking for top QB trio

CARBONDALE — Stone Labanowitz became SIU's third starting quarterback in four weeks in late March.
Starter Kare Lyles was knocked out of the Salukis' spring opener at North Dakota on Feb. 20 and didn't return for a month. Backup Nic Baker led SIU to one of its biggest wins of the season, a 38-14 demolishing of top-ranked North Dakota State, and a road win at Youngstown State before getting knocked out of the Northern Iowa game March 13. In came Labanowitz, who led the Salukis the rest of their first playoff run in 12 years.
So when SIU coach Nick Hill opened training camp with seven quarterbacks, you kind of understood.
"Nic wouldn't probably have lost his job if it wasn't due to injury. Stone then just did an unbelievable job at the end of the season, rallying our team, and playing at a high level," said Hill, a former Saluki quarterback who led the program to the national semifinals in 2007. "And so we feel good about those guys, then the biggest competition I think is probably for that third quarterback position and who would go in there. As we'd seen last year, we started three quarterbacks. Stone Norton has done a really nice job. Zach (Zebrowski) has done a great job."
Norton, a transfer from Florida International University (FIU), Zebrowski and Cincinnati transfer Michael Lindauer are leading the race for that pivotal third spot, SIU offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Blake Rolan said. The Salukis usually only take three quarterbacks to road games, maybe four considering what transpired in 2020-21, which is why the race for those next two spots behind Labanowitz and Baker has been so important.
SIU had six quarterbacks committed in February, when it was still competing after the coronavirus pushed the normal fall season to the spring. Labanowitz and Baker were expected to compete for the starting job again with Zebrowski, a 6-foot-2, 184-pound freshman from Woodbury, Minnesota, redshirt freshman Jaylen DeVries, Norton and 2021 signee Jakob Foss out of Huntsville, Alabama. The Salukis added Lindauer and Marion High School star Hunter Simmons late, and would have had eight signal-callers in camp if it didn't move DeVries to tight end this year.
Rolan said the candidates have had to be efficient at practice, because they simply can't get all the reps they want.
"A lot of them are going to come in, and you're only going to get 4-5 plays a practice, if that, and really, for the first 5-6 practices before the scrimmage 'You're going to get some reps in camp, but after that seventh or eighth day, it's going to be more limited,'" Rolan said. "The dichotomy of it is you gotta develop your quarterback the best you can. Also, you have to think about the team."
Labanowitz, a 5-10, 195-pound magician who threw for 1,241 yards and eight touchdowns in seven games in the spring, has the most experience of the group. The transfer from ASA Junior College in New York state led the Salukis past UMass in 2019 and completed The Throw to Branson Combs in the back of the end zone to win at third-ranked Weber State. It was the Salukis' first road playoff win since 2005. With Labanowitz at the controls, SIU battled top-seeded South Dakota State to the end in the FCS quarterfinals, falling 31-26 to end a 6-4 campaign.
Baker, a 5-9, 194-pound sophomore, won two Class 4A state championships with Avante and D'Ante Cox at Rochester High School before coming to SIU. Baker was on his way to a big season (637 yards, 3 TDs, 4 INTs and two wins) before injuring his foot against Northern Iowa. Lyles, who won the starting job last fall, had the chance to return this year as a sixth-year senior but chose to transfer.
Hill had to win quarterback competitions every year he was at SIU under coach Jerry Kill, but said this year is a bit different for the seven in camp.
"It's never easy. You'd love, as a quarterback, to just come out here and get a lot more reps in practice with your receivers," he said. "Those guys get worn down, and maybe you only have eight or nine receivers one day. There's only so many reps to go around. Coach Rolan does an unbelievable job. The best I've ever been around, as far as tracking things and who's got what reps with what line, and what combination was in there."
Labanowitz said with the last week of training camp kicking off Tuesday, time is running out for the group to show what they're made of. The Salukis started school Monday, and are scheduled to practice in the afternoon the rest of the week outside of a Thursday night scrimmage at Saluki Stadium. Two weeks after that, SIU is scheduled to open at Southeast Missouri State.
"It's tough, because we haven't seen what Michael Lindauer can do, we haven't had a chance to see what Stone Norton can do," Labanowitz said. "He had an awesome drive (Sunday) to end practice. The coaches in meetings do a good job of making sure me and Nic know the offense, and we do, to a 'T' to this point. I think their job as coaches is to make sure we're ready when called upon, or needed, and we're gonna get less reps."
