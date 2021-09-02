SIU Football | Baker throws for school-record as Salukis roll past SEMO to open season

With the south grandstand deemed structurally unstable late Wednesday night, SIU's fans filled up about a fifth of the north grandstand after all the fans at Thursday night's game were forced to cram in there. Baker's performance gave them all something to cheer about in the season opener.

Cox finished the game with five catches for 187 yards and the touchdown on the first play, a big start to his pursuit of the first 1,000-yard receiving season since Cornell Craig had 1,419 yards in 1999.

SIU's defense did the rest under partly cloudy skies and temps in the 80s at game time. The Salukis held the Redhawks to 139 yards rushing and no touchdowns on 33 carries in the opening 53 minutes. SEMO's Geno Hess, a preseason All-Ohio Valley Conference pick, had 101 yards with seven minutes to play after a 35-yard run Hess had 128 yards and a touchdown last fall against SIU.

SEMO had 95 yards passing with seven minutes to play. The Salukis recovered two fumbles.

Baker faked a handoff after taking the snap in the end zone on SIU's first offensive play, turned and flipped the ball over the line of scrimmage to a wide-open Cox. He caught it near the 20 and raced untouched to the end zone. Baker threw three touchdown passes in the first half to lead No. 7/10 SIU to a 28-7 halftime lead over its regional rivals.