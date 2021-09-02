SIU Football | Baker throws for school-record as Salukis roll past SEMO to open season

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Nic Baker wasted no time testing Southeast Missouri State's defense Thursday night and never looked back in a record-setting season opener at Houck Field.
Baker, a fourth-year sophomore starting his fourth collegiate game, found All-American receiver and former Rochester High School teammate Avante Cox for a 98-yard touchdown on SIU's very first offensive play. Baker threw for three more scores, to three different receivers (tight end Tyce Daniel, Izaiah Hartrup and Landon Lenoir), and finished the No. 7/10 Salukis' 47-21 rout of the Redhawks with a school-record 460 yards passing. Baker finished off his fourth win in as many starts with 25 completions on 34 attempts.
Baker broke Sam Straub's 2016 record of 450 yards passing against Western Illinois with a 13-yard corner fade to Lenoir that the senior snared right inside the lines. SIU scored 44 points behind Straub's performance.
SIU's 47 points Thursday night were the most by the Salukis against the Redhawks since SIU beat them 50-23 in 2014.
Baker's only big miscue was a pass too far for Lenoir late in the third quarter. Linebacker Mike Matthews was in the right spot at the right time, and turned the interception off the tipped pass into a 10-yard pick six.
Baker sat the final 11:50, turning the offense over to backup quarterback Stone Norton.
With the south grandstand deemed structurally unstable late Wednesday night, SIU's fans filled up about a fifth of the north grandstand after all the fans at Thursday night's game were forced to cram in there. Baker's performance gave them all something to cheer about in the season opener.
Cox finished the game with five catches for 187 yards and the touchdown on the first play, a big start to his pursuit of the first 1,000-yard receiving season since Cornell Craig had 1,419 yards in 1999.
SIU's defense did the rest under partly cloudy skies and temps in the 80s at game time. The Salukis held the Redhawks to 139 yards rushing and no touchdowns on 33 carries in the opening 53 minutes. SEMO's Geno Hess, a preseason All-Ohio Valley Conference pick, had 101 yards with seven minutes to play after a 35-yard run Hess had 128 yards and a touchdown last fall against SIU.
SEMO had 95 yards passing with seven minutes to play. The Salukis recovered two fumbles.
Baker faked a handoff after taking the snap in the end zone on SIU's first offensive play, turned and flipped the ball over the line of scrimmage to a wide-open Cox. He caught it near the 20 and raced untouched to the end zone. Baker threw three touchdown passes in the first half to lead No. 7/10 SIU to a 28-7 halftime lead over its regional rivals.
SIU nearly went up 28 points, but SEMO blocked Nico Gualdoni's 22-yard field goal attempt late in the half.
SEMO got its only touchdown in the first half off C.J. Ogbonna's 15-yard pass to Zack Smith in the first quarter.
SIU went almost exclusively to the air early, as Baker completed 14 of 18 passes for 294 yards. Strong and Javon Williams Jr. were the Salukis' leading rushers with 28 yards each.
Ogbonna, a transfer from Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College, completed 6 of 11 passes for 37 yards in the first half. He finished 9 of 19 for 47 yards.
SEMO went 1 for 7 on third down in the first half and finished 4 of 15.
SIU is next at Kansas State on Sept. 11. Kickoff in Manhattan, Kansas, is set for 6 p.m.
