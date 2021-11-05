SIU Football | Bears at Salukis: 3 things to watch

CARBONDALE — SIU hasn't looked like a top-10 football team since rallying to win at South Dakota State three weeks ago, but it might have to in order to knock off a hot Missouri State club Saturday.

The Salukis (6-2, 4-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference) turned it over three times and failed to convert from the 9-yard line in the closing seconds of last weekend's 23-16 loss at No. 16/17 Northern Iowa. SIU, now ranked seventh in one poll and ninth in another, lost its spot atop the league standings with three games to go and put its path to a top-eight seed in the playoffs in jeopardy. A win over the No. 17/20 Bears (5-3, 4-2) could put it back in contention for one of those seeds, and sink MSU's playoff hopes.

The Bears rallied from 11 down late to beat North Dakota 32-28 last weekend behind quarterback Jason Shelley, the MVFC offensive player of the week and newcomer of the week. Shelley, a transfer from Utah State that is at his third college, tied a school record with 29 completions and accounted for all four of MSU's touchdowns. His game-winning drive in the final 99 seconds gave the Bears a third come-from-behind win in the fourth quarter this season.

MSU has won two of its last three games, with its only loss to No. 2 North Dakota State (8-0, 5-0), 27-20. The Bison are a game up on the Salukis and two up in the loss column on MSU and No. 9/12 South Dakota State (6-2, 3-2). NDSU is at SDSU Saturday at 2 p.m. in another game that could affect the league standings, and the playoff field.

Here are three things to look for in Saturday's MSU-SIU game at Saluki Stadium:

No. 1 — Slowing down Shelley

While SIU's Nic Baker is having an incredible season (he's 6-2 as a starter this season with 2,195 yards, 19 touchdowns and nine interceptions), Shelley is having a record-setting one for the Bears in his first year as the starting quarterback. The 5-foot-11, 197-pound righty from Frisco, Texas, is coming off his eighth straight 200-yard passing game, which ties a school record, and has rushed for five touchdowns. He enters Saturday's game ninth in the country in yards per completion (13.91), 10th in total offense per game (313.9 yards a game), 12th in passing yards (2,254), and has some big receivers to throw to.

If the Salukis can't reach him, they'll have to find a way to break up his throws over the top to guys like 6-3 Tyrone Scott (728 yards, 7 TDs), 6-4 Xavier Lane (571 yards, 2 TDs) and 6-4 Jordan Murray (233 yards, 2 TDs). Shelley has thrown for 300 or more yards in three of his last five games. SIU has allowed one 300-yard passer all season, when SDSU's Chris Oladokun threw for 358 yards.

No. 2 — SIU using a ground-and-pound

The Salukis feel like they have four running backs who could carry the load any game, a veteran offensive line that has struggled to protect Baker, and face a defense that has allowed 13 rushing touchdowns this season. Look for SIU to get back to a ground-and-pound style Saturday against MSU, which is allowing an average of 150.6 yards on the ground.

North Dakota rushed for 256 yards against the Bears last weekend, and Youngstown State put up 377 on 50 attempts in a 41-33 win that could derail MSU's playoff chances. SIU's Donnavan Spencer (336 yards, 5 TDs), Justin Strong (318 yards, 2 TDs) and Javon Williams Jr. (318 yards, 6 TDs) all average over five yards a carry, and fullback Jacob Garrett could see his first action of the season after recovering from offseason surgery. The Salukis may try to take some pressure off Baker by keeping the ball on the ground and trying to control the clock more than they have the past three weeks.

No. 3 — Another nail-biter

You knew this season was going to include some nail-biters, considering the MVFC is as old as it'll ever be this year with the COVID-19 rules giving some players a sixth-year to play. SIU is more likely to blow out MSU than the other way around, but don't expect anything but another game that goes down to the final minutes Saturday.

The Salukis are due to play like a top-10 team, as their talent and depth portray one that good, but the Bears are hot and know they can ill afford another loss if they want to feel good on Selection Sunday. SIU has played well at home, but hasn't historically drawn well in November the last three years. Both teams tackle well. Both teams have quarterbacks that make winning plays. The Salukis' defense and run game could spell the difference.

