SIU Football | Berner fills in well at defensive tackle at Missouri State

CARBONDALE — When SIU's football team needed another defensive tackle, it turned to a defensive end the size of one at Missouri State two weeks ago.
Jordan Berner, a 6-foot-5, 255-pound Chester native, had 18.5 tackles for loss in 40 career games playing from the outside. The 16th-ranked Salukis (4-3, 3-3 Missouri Valley Football Conference) may keep Berner on the inside when they host No. 19 Southeastern Louisiana next weekend after he wrapped up two sacks, three tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a pass breakup in SIU's 30-27 loss.
"If we won that game, Jordan Berner should have been the defensive player of the week in the country," SIU coach Nick Hill said. "Played his best football game since he's been here. Honestly, putting on the film (Monday) morning, Jordan Berner's playing the best football that he's played. Just played with a reckless aggression."
SIU lost two starting tackles to injuries before the game at Plaster Stadium March 27, sophomore Tylan Driver (15 tackles in six games) and fifth-year senior Jajuan Blankenship (eight tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss). Junior Keenan Agnew (23 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss) started in the middle with Berner against the Bears, along with defensive ends Chucky Sullivan and Anthony Knighton.
Berner hadn't had a sack all season before getting two as a defensive tackle.
"If Jordan just keeps taking that next step, he's got a chance to be a super senior," Hill said. "He's got a chance on Sundays."
Berner has 95 career tackles at SIU, with 21.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks. He also has four career pass breakups and five career forced fumbles.
Southland, come again: The Salukis' scheduled game against Southeastern Louisiana April 17 will be the first meeting between the two teams. It will be SIU's 14th game against a current member of the Southland Conference. The Salukis are 7-6 against current members of the Southland.
Next weekend's scheduled game against the Lions will be the Salukis' first game against a member of the Southland since losing 33-0 at Nicholls in 1997. Here's a look at SIU's record against its Southland opponents:
Vs. Lamar: 5-3 (last game in 1978)
Vs. Nicholls: 1-1 (last game in 1997)
Vs. McNeese: 0-2 (last game in 1981)
Vs. Central Arkansas: 1-0 (1996)
