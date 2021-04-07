SIU Football | Berner fills in well at defensive tackle at Missouri State

CARBONDALE — When SIU's football team needed another defensive tackle, it turned to a defensive end the size of one at Missouri State two weeks ago.

Jordan Berner, a 6-foot-5, 255-pound Chester native, had 18.5 tackles for loss in 40 career games playing from the outside. The 16th-ranked Salukis (4-3, 3-3 Missouri Valley Football Conference) may keep Berner on the inside when they host No. 19 Southeastern Louisiana next weekend after he wrapped up two sacks, three tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a pass breakup in SIU's 30-27 loss.

"If we won that game, Jordan Berner should have been the defensive player of the week in the country," SIU coach Nick Hill said. "Played his best football game since he's been here. Honestly, putting on the film (Monday) morning, Jordan Berner's playing the best football that he's played. Just played with a reckless aggression."

SIU lost two starting tackles to injuries before the game at Plaster Stadium March 27, sophomore Tylan Driver (15 tackles in six games) and fifth-year senior Jajuan Blankenship (eight tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss). Junior Keenan Agnew (23 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss) started in the middle with Berner against the Bears, along with defensive ends Chucky Sullivan and Anthony Knighton.