SIU Football calls off fall season, turns focus toward spring

The OVC became the 13th, out of 13 FCS leagues, to postpone its league season to the spring.

The MVFC allowed its teams to play up to three non-conference games this fall, but Missouri State is now the only team that will try. North Dakota State, the three-time defending FCS national champions and the preseason No. 1 in every major poll this year, tweeted Friday it would not pursue any games this fall. The Bears have a big payday at Oklahoma and added a home-and-home series with Central Arkansas that will give them the maximum amount of games. MSU will play at Oklahoma Sept. 12, at Central Arkansas Sept. 26, and against the UCA Bears Oct. 17 in Springfield, Missouri.

"The health and safety of our student-athletes was paramount throughout this process," MSU athletic director Kyle Moats said in a news release. "I appreciate the fact that the Big XII has appropriately made every opportunity for our student-athletes to participate and provided safety and health protocols for teams to adhere to. I can't thank Joe Castiglione and his staff enough for their transparency, communication and friendship during this time. We look forward to playing Oklahoma on Sept. 12.

"I also want to thank Brad Teague at UCA for his willingness to play home and home in the same year. Their proximity made perfect sense for us to play, and it allows us to be fiscally responsible while adhering to the NCAA guidelines. I'm especially excited that we will get to play a home game on Homecoming."

