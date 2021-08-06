SIU Football | Ceasar happy to keep knockin' 'em down at corner

CARBONDALE — There is no James Ceasar Island, at least in terms of a place where opponents don't want to throw the football.
SIU had to defend 298 passes last season, the fewest in the last 10 seasons (the Salukis played 10 games in 2020-21 including the playoffs, about 2-3 games fewer than usual). Fortunately, Ceasar, a 5-foot-10, 185-pound senior cornerback, knocked away a lot of those passes that went his way. The American Football Coaches Association first team All-American broke up an FCS-best 14 passes during SIU's first postseason run in 12 years, a school record.
"I try to control what I can control. Having good technique. Just being a good, overall player," Ceasar said. "Just bringing everything together, with all my technical stuff, and making the play when the ball comes to me. I can't concentrate on when the ball comes to me, I just gotta put myself in position in case it does, and if that opportunity presents itself, I can make that play for my team."
Teams may think twice this season about throwing Ceasar's direction, although having P.J. Jules (6-3, 191 pounds), Roderick Campbell (6-foot, 192) or All-American safety Qua Brown (5-11, 206) on the other side might not be a great option, either. One year after intercepting six passes and helping Division II Ferris State (Michigan) to the national semifinals, Ceasar picked off one pass and had 39 stops in his return to Division I.
The Salukis had only five picks all year, their fewest since 2015, but allowed only 11 passing touchdowns all season. That was with Southeastern Louisiana quarterback/Walter Payton Award winner Cole Kelley throwing two of them in the regular-season finale. Ceasar and Brown could anchor one of the best secondary's in the Missouri Valley Football Conference this fall.
"Qua is more of a safety, tackler, those types of things. James is really got an opportunity to be pretty special. He was this past season," SIU coach Nick Hill said. "He's tough as nails. He's got all the intangibles of loving the game, and wanting to be better, and pushing himself. You don't have to coach James hard at all. He wants to be the best. That's what those guys kind of separate themselves, that are there, that have that. But the NFL's a tough thing, so those two guys will have that opportunity but they're bought in to having the best season that we can as a team."
Ceasar, a Detroit native, didn't have a lot of Division I offers out of East English Village High School but looked the part even as a freshman. He played in 10 games, starting against Indiana State, broke up six passes and had 17 tackles. In SIU's win over Southeast Missouri State, he picked up a fumble and returned it 47 yards for a touchdown. Ceasar played in all 11 games in 2017, leading SIU's non-starters with 28 tackles.
He had 12 stops in the first four games of his junior season before suffering a season-ending injury, which, ultimately, was the beginning of a very tough year. His father, James Ceasar Sr., died of cancer. He was charged with fighting in February of 2018 and had to pay a fine of more than $300. He failed a drug test, and transferred to Ferris State for the 2019 season. Today, he considers the experience something that made him a better man in his second go-around in Carbondale.
"I really felt like that situation made me into the better person that I am," Ceasar said. "I don't think if I didn't go through that I would be in the position I am today. It really made me a different person. It made me mature. It made me stop feeling sorry for myself. It made me grow up, and be an adult, and be a man. Without that situation I wouldn't be the man I am."
Ceasar looks forward to his next assignment, whether it's against sixth-year senior Landon Lenoir or consensus All-American Avante Cox. He likes the vibe of camp, he says, being around his teammates from morning until night, and being around the football offices before school starts. Every day is a chance to show the world the team is more like the one that knocked off top-ranked North Dakota State last season, instead of the one that let Missouri State hang around, and eventually win 30-27 on a last-second field goal.
"I think the key for this team is just being consistent," Ceasar said. "Last year we showed games that we could be dominant, against the top teams in the country. I know lots of people like bringing up the NDSU game, but I feel like we really dominated that game and we really showed how good we can be on offense and defense when we're working together. I just feel like being consistent in every single category will help take us where we need to be."
