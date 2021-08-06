SIU Football | Ceasar happy to keep knockin' 'em down at corner

The Salukis had only five picks all year, their fewest since 2015, but allowed only 11 passing touchdowns all season. That was with Southeastern Louisiana quarterback/Walter Payton Award winner Cole Kelley throwing two of them in the regular-season finale. Ceasar and Brown could anchor one of the best secondary's in the Missouri Valley Football Conference this fall.

"Qua is more of a safety, tackler, those types of things. James is really got an opportunity to be pretty special. He was this past season," SIU coach Nick Hill said. "He's tough as nails. He's got all the intangibles of loving the game, and wanting to be better, and pushing himself. You don't have to coach James hard at all. He wants to be the best. That's what those guys kind of separate themselves, that are there, that have that. But the NFL's a tough thing, so those two guys will have that opportunity but they're bought in to having the best season that we can as a team."

Ceasar, a Detroit native, didn't have a lot of Division I offers out of East English Village High School but looked the part even as a freshman. He played in 10 games, starting against Indiana State, broke up six passes and had 17 tackles. In SIU's win over Southeast Missouri State, he picked up a fumble and returned it 47 yards for a touchdown. Ceasar played in all 11 games in 2017, leading SIU's non-starters with 28 tackles.