SIU Football | Chinn not Salukis' only NFL prospect

CARBONDALE — Former safety Jeremy Chinn could be the first Saluki taken in the opening round of the NFL draft since the great Terry Taylor in 1984, but he won't be the only guy from SIU sticking to their cell phone next weekend.
Chinn, a 6-foot-3, 212-pound senior, was SIU's third-leading tackler last season with 71 stops in 10 games. A foot injury took him out of two games, but he still led the team with four interceptions. Chinn's 243 career tackles rank 25th in Saluki history, and his 13 interceptions rank fifth. The Fishers, Indiana native is projected to go in the first two rounds in several mock drafts, including ESPN.com, NFL.com and CBSsports.com. Cornerback Madre Harper, a 6-2, 190-pound senior who led the Salukis with 12 pass breakups last season, is projected to go in the seventh round to Jacksonville by NFL.com's Chad Reuter.
"I definitely feel like I'm a top-10 corner in this draft, and, with the Pro Day, that opened up the eyes of a lot of scouts that want to see what I've always been, on a bigger platform," Harper said.
Harper ran a 4.43-second 40-yard dash at Northwestern's Pro Day on March 12 and a 4.25 20-yard shuttle drill. The Oklahoma State transfer had 88 tackles in his two years at SIU, with two interceptions and 18 pass breakups. Back in Texas, he is working out at home and at a local park with a mentor, former Packers draft pick Mike Hawkins.
"I've talked to a couple of teams but I haven't done anything like FaceTime or anything else," Harper said. "I've had some good conversations with some teams, which I obviously can't mention, but it's been good, for sure and I'm enjoying the process."
Tight end Nigel Kilby has also earned some pre-draft buzz since ESPN.com's Adam Schefter tweeted his Pro Day results and called him a possible sleeper. At 6-8, 243, Kilby was a big target in the red zone for the Salukis in his 19 games. Eight of his 29 catches went for touchdowns. Last year he caught 13 passes for 162 yards and two scores for the 7-5 Salukis. A Senior Bowl candidate in the preseason, he was also a key blocker for an SIU rushing attack that scored 28 touchdowns and averaged 5.1 yards a carry.
"Obviously, it shows I'm an athletic player," Kilby said. "They like my build, they like my frame and they think I can produce in the NFL."
Running back D.J. Davis and defensive tackle Malik Haynes also got to work out in front of NFL scouts. Both participated in SIU's Pro Day and competed in a postseason all-star game. Davis played in the Hula Bowl in Hawaii, while Haynes got into the Dream Bowl.
Davis, a 5-8, 170-pound senior who became SIU's all-time kickoff return yards leader, rushed for four touchdowns and caught two scoring passes last season. Davis rushed for 2,697 yards and 13 touchdowns in his four years, averaging 5.6 yards a carry, and caught 112 career passes for 908 yards and seven scores. His 5,431 all-purpose yards rank second in school history behind Hall of Fame running back Arkee Whitlock, who earned 5,601 yards between 2004-06.
"I just try to give it all to God," Davis said. "I do believe something good will come out of this all. Whether I am a late-round draft pick, free agent pickup, or rookie minicamp signee — I'm going to give it my all. I've prepared myself mentally, physically, and spiritually. I'll be ready for whatever is coming."
Haynes, a 5-11, 334-pound senior, was a big part of the resurgence of SIU's defense last season. An honorable mention all-conference pick with Harper, Haynes had 34 tackles, 2.5 sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss. Heading into its regular-season finale, the Salukis' defense went from 10th in the Missouri Valley Football Conference in scoring defense to fourth during league play. SIU's run defense went from eighth to fourth, and its pass defense went from last to fourth.
"I have always tried to be physical," Haynes said. "My game continued to improve over the years with proper coaching. I credit my defensive coaches, both new and old, for helping my talent grow. My senior year felt special because I was with the right people. I wouldn't have had the success I did without my teammates. Doing their jobs allowed me to make plays and do what I can for the team."
The NFL draft begins Thursday night at 7 p.m. with the first round (ABC, ESPN, NFL Network and ESPN Deportes). The second and third rounds are scheduled Friday night beginning at 6 p.m., with the last four rounds Saturday starting at 11 a.m. SIU has had four players selected since 2000.
— SIUSalukis.com contributed to this story
