SIU Football | Chinn not Salukis' only NFL prospect

"I just try to give it all to God," Davis said. "I do believe something good will come out of this all. Whether I am a late-round draft pick, free agent pickup, or rookie minicamp signee — I'm going to give it my all. I've prepared myself mentally, physically, and spiritually. I'll be ready for whatever is coming."

Haynes, a 5-11, 334-pound senior, was a big part of the resurgence of SIU's defense last season. An honorable mention all-conference pick with Harper, Haynes had 34 tackles, 2.5 sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss. Heading into its regular-season finale, the Salukis' defense went from 10th in the Missouri Valley Football Conference in scoring defense to fourth during league play. SIU's run defense went from eighth to fourth, and its pass defense went from last to fourth.

"I have always tried to be physical," Haynes said. "My game continued to improve over the years with proper coaching. I credit my defensive coaches, both new and old, for helping my talent grow. My senior year felt special because I was with the right people. I wouldn't have had the success I did without my teammates. Doing their jobs allowed me to make plays and do what I can for the team."