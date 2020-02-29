SIU Football | Chinn out to squash any questions about his athleticism at NFL Combine

CARBONDALE — Jeremy Chinn is the tallest safety out of the 26 at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis and has bigger hands than Joe Burrow. But the first consensus All-American in SIU history since MyCole Pruitt in 2014 still faces questions about where he fits best at the next level.

The 6-foot-3, 221-pound safety with the 32 1/8-inch arms and 9 5/8-inch hands is big enough to play back there and also has experience at cornerback. Chinn started several games at corner his freshman year and also as a junior when injuries took out the Salukis' top-eight defensive backs. When he runs the 40-yard dash, and runs the three-cone drill, and the 20-yard shuttle, and the 60-yard shuttle at Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday, he hopes to prove to every NFL team he can play anywhere they want him to.

"I'm looking forward to showing what I can do, athletically," Chinn said. "I don't know if that's a question mark for most teams, but if there is a question mark at the combine, I look forward to erasing that question mark."

Chinn answered a lot of questions for NFL scouts at the Senior Bowl in January. He practiced most of the week back at safety, but several NFL teams play a mix of single-high safeties and with those players down in the box.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}