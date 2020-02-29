SIU Football | Chinn out to squash any questions about his athleticism at NFL Combine

CARBONDALE — Jeremy Chinn is the tallest safety out of the 26 at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis and has bigger hands than Joe Burrow. But the first consensus All-American in SIU history since MyCole Pruitt in 2014 still faces questions about where he fits best at the next level.
The 6-foot-3, 221-pound safety with the 32 1/8-inch arms and 9 5/8-inch hands is big enough to play back there and also has experience at cornerback. Chinn started several games at corner his freshman year and also as a junior when injuries took out the Salukis' top-eight defensive backs. When he runs the 40-yard dash, and runs the three-cone drill, and the 20-yard shuttle, and the 60-yard shuttle at Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday, he hopes to prove to every NFL team he can play anywhere they want him to.
"I'm looking forward to showing what I can do, athletically," Chinn said. "I don't know if that's a question mark for most teams, but if there is a question mark at the combine, I look forward to erasing that question mark."
Chinn answered a lot of questions for NFL scouts at the Senior Bowl in January. He practiced most of the week back at safety, but several NFL teams play a mix of single-high safeties and with those players down in the box.
"Just me coming in at 219, being the biggest safety, and being able to run as well as anybody out there," Chinn said. "Just showing my versatility as well, outside playing corner, the one-high safety, to playing the down safety in cover-3s and playing in the slot, so, just being all around the field, I feel, definitely helped me a lot."
Chinn played down near the line of scrimmage to help SIU's run defense a lot in 2019, registering 71 tackles. He had a career-high 15 stops in the Salukis' win at Western Illinois and also picked off a team-high four passes. Chinn's 13 career interceptions rank fifth in SIU history, and his six forced fumbles are tied for the second-most in school history.
"I think he has a great opportunity to show that he's one of the best athletes in the entire draft," SIU coach Nick Hill said. "I know that's what he's looking to do. I'm proud of him. When you start talking about first-round draft pick, you're talking about an elite level that doesn't come around much no matter where you play. It's life-changing for sure. Jeremy can handle it."
One CBS Sports analyst projected Chinn as a possible first-round draft pick. ESPN.com has Chinn ranked as the seventh-best safety in the draft in its latest mock draft. Alabama safety Xavier McKinney and LSU safety Grant Delpit are projected to go in the first round, and both are at the combine.
Chinn and the rest of the defensive backs were scheduled to do the bench press at the combine Saturday. His live workouts at the combine are scheduled to air on NFL Network from 1-6 p.m.
