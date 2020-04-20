SIU Football | Chinn projected as second round pick by national media in NFL Draft

CARBONDALE — Only three SIU defensive backs in history have been drafted by NFL teams, but it's almost a certainty former safety Jeremy Chinn will become the fourth this weekend, according to national media outlets.
Chinn, a 6-foot-3, 221-pound safety from Fishers, Indiana, ran a 4.45 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine and had the second-best vertical jump (41 inches) of all the defensive backs at the event. His 11-foot, 6-inch standing broad jump tied for the second-best of anyone at the combine, regardless of position. Analysts from ESPN.com, NFL.com and CBS Sports have all projected Chinn to get drafted in the second round in their latest mock drafts.
Ranked the 50th-best player in the draft by ESPN.com's Jeff Legwold, Chinn is projected to go to Atlanta with the 47th pick by draft guru Mel Kiper Jr.. He is the third safety off the board on Kiper's latest mock draft, with Alabama's Xavier McKinney expected to goto Dallas with the 17th pick and Minnesota's Antoine Winfield Jr. to Miami with the 26th pick. Chad Reuter of NFL.com has Chinn projected to go to the Chicago Bears in the second round with the 50th pick. R.J. White of CBSSports.com has him going to the Bears in the second round with the 55th pick.
If he's taken during the seven-round draft, which begins Thursday night with the opening round, Chinn will join Dennis Harmon, Terry Taylor and Korey Lindsey as Saluki defensive backs taken in the event. Harmon was selected in the eighth round of the 1963 draft by Chicago with the 109th pick. Taylor, who helped the Salukis win the 1983 Division I-AA national championship, became just the second SIU player ever to be taken in the first round when he was picked by Seattle with the 22nd overall pick. Lindsey, an All-American cornerback that ranks fourth in school history in interceptions, was selected in the seventh round of the 2011 draft by Cincinnati.
Cornerback Madre Harper, an Oklahoma State transfer, is projected to go to Jacksonville in the seventh round by Reuter.
Two other Missouri Valley Football Conference players were listed in mock drafts from those three national outlets. North Dakota State defensive end Derrek Tuszka was projected as a third round pick by Reuter and a sixth round pick by White. Illinois State running back James Robinson was projected as a fifth round pick by Reuter and White. South Dakota State kicker Chase Vinatieri was listed as the fifth-best kicker in the draft by ESPN.com.
Chinn played down near the line of scrimmage to help SIU's run defense a lot in 2019, registering 71 tackles. He had a career-high 15 stops in the Salukis' win at Western Illinois and also picked off a team-high four passes. Chinn's 13 career interceptions rank fifth in SIU history, and his six forced fumbles are tied for the second-most in school history.
Chinn finished his storied career with 243 tackles, 13 interceptions, 31 passes defended and six forced fumbles. He finished 17th in the voting for the 2019 Buck Buchanan Award, which goes to the nation's top FCS defensive player, and became the seventh consensus All-American (named to three or more All-American teams) in school history this year.
