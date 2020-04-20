SIU Football | Chinn projected as second round pick by national media in NFL Draft

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CARBONDALE — Only three SIU defensive backs in history have been drafted by NFL teams, but it's almost a certainty former safety Jeremy Chinn will become the fourth this weekend, according to national media outlets.

Chinn, a 6-foot-3, 221-pound safety from Fishers, Indiana, ran a 4.45 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine and had the second-best vertical jump (41 inches) of all the defensive backs at the event. His 11-foot, 6-inch standing broad jump tied for the second-best of anyone at the combine, regardless of position. Analysts from ESPN.com, NFL.com and CBS Sports have all projected Chinn to get drafted in the second round in their latest mock drafts.

Ranked the 50th-best player in the draft by ESPN.com's Jeff Legwold, Chinn is projected to go to Atlanta with the 47th pick by draft guru Mel Kiper Jr.. He is the third safety off the board on Kiper's latest mock draft, with Alabama's Xavier McKinney expected to goto Dallas with the 17th pick and Minnesota's Antoine Winfield Jr. to Miami with the 26th pick. Chad Reuter of NFL.com has Chinn projected to go to the Chicago Bears in the second round with the 50th pick. R.J. White of CBSSports.com has him going to the Bears in the second round with the 55th pick.