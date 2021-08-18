SIU Football | Cox aims for first 1,000-yard season in 22 years

CARBONDALE — You don't always think of versatility as an asset for a wide receiver, but SIU's Avante Cox is a bit unconventional.
The 5-foot-10, 170-pound junior from Rochester, Illinois, caught 66 passes in 10 games last season despite a big target on his back. The consensus All-American's six catches for 120 yards and a touchdown at No. 3 Weber State gave him his fourth 100-yard game of the COVID-19-centric season. Cox, one of 35 candidates for the Walter Payton Award this year, was also heavily involved in the run game with 238 yards and a score on 25 attempts (9.52 yards a carry).
"It's just unexplainable," said SIU cornerback James Ceasar, an All-American in spring 2021 who has been trying to cover Cox in practice the last two years. "You just don't know. He's just so fast, and he's crafty in getting open. That's the greatest part of his game, how crafty he is, and how he gets open. That, and his speed. He's probably one of the fastest guys in the country."
By making every sprint off the line of scrimmage the same, Cox puts defenses in a difficult bind. They have to guess a play ahead what coverage to call, or try to adjust to the former state champion's split-second cuts in the open field.
"Definitely rely on my speed a lot, because not a lot of people can keep up with me, but, just settin' up the DBs and making all my routes look the same has been the biggest improvement I've made in this offseason," Cox said. "I've been working hard on it. Just giving them a stem and make them think I'm going one direction, and then go a different direction."
Cox has had at least one catch in all 22 games as a Saluki since coming over from Wyoming, where he started his collegiate career in 2017. His 838 receiving yards and five touchdowns led the Missouri Valley Football Conference, and if he hadn't had two games canceled at the end of the regular season due to COVID problems at the other schools, he might have approached Cornell Craig's Holy Grail of the receiving world. Craig, a Saluki Hall of Famer that played from 1996-99, had two 1,000-yard seasons, the last in 1999 (1,419 yards in 11 games).
"It's important," Cox said of his chase for 1,000 yards. "I might have gotten it last year, but it's more important that I do anything I can to help my team win. We're trying to win a championship."
Some of that is getting open. Some of it is SIU taking advantage when he does.
"I've said this over and over and over again since Avante joined us. You don't have to ask him to practice hard. He's fast, and that's just him," SIU coach Nick Hill said. "He's a really good player, and it's our job to try not to overcoach him, but do a great job of finding ways each week, as teams prepare for him to take him away. We've gotta find ways to get him opportunities, and the quarterbacks have to recognize when those opportunities are there. We can't miss those."
Cox and quarterback Nic Baker, who is also currently a Saluki, helped Rochester to an 11-1 record and the Class 4A state championship in 2016. Cox's 1,167 receiving yards were the third-most in the state. He had 155 of them in the state championship game, in which he scored twice and had an interception on defense. As a senior he scored 25 touchdowns and had 1,965 all-purpose yards, including 393 yards in kickoff returns and 251 off punt returns.
Cox never took that versatility to the track, however. It is one of his biggest regets, but one he might be able to remedy after the football season concludes.
"I did not run track in high school or middle school. My biggest regret is not running track in high school," Cox said. "My best event was the 400. I love the 4X100. Makes me want to try out for track here, and see if they'll let me when football's done."
