SIU Football | Cox aims for first 1,000-yard season in 22 years

Cox and quarterback Nic Baker, who is also currently a Saluki, helped Rochester to an 11-1 record and the Class 4A state championship in 2016. Cox's 1,167 receiving yards were the third-most in the state. He had 155 of them in the state championship game, in which he scored twice and had an interception on defense. As a senior he scored 25 touchdowns and had 1,965 all-purpose yards, including 393 yards in kickoff returns and 251 off punt returns.

Cox never took that versatility to the track, however. It is one of his biggest regets, but one he might be able to remedy after the football season concludes.

"I did not run track in high school or middle school. My biggest regret is not running track in high school," Cox said. "My best event was the 400. I love the 4X100. Makes me want to try out for track here, and see if they'll let me when football's done."