SIU Football | Coyotes have found ways to win in sub-par games

CARBONDALE — South Dakota's football team found ways to win games it didn't play its best, and will be better in the playoffs because of it, according to coach Bob Nielson.

The Coyotes (7-4, 5-3 Missouri Valley Football Conference) waited about as along as SIU (7-4, 5-3) to see their name in the FCS playoff bracket Sunday. USD's home game against the 21st-ranked Salukis Saturday at 5 p.m. was the last matchup announced during the selection show. USD played four teams that are in the field (SIU played three) and went 2-2 against them.

"We've been playing playoff teams. We played Missouri State, and in the last two weeks we played South Dakota State and North Dakota State. Those are all playoff teams," Nielson said. "We played Northern Iowa. I don't know if there's anybody that can say they played four playoff teams during the regular season. We've become better as a result of those experiences."

USD, which moved up a spot to 17th in the final Stats Perform poll of the regular season, lost at No. 3 North Dakota State 52-24 to end the regular season. The Coyotes went 4-1 at home, beating SDSU on a 57-yard Hail Mary to Jeremiah Webb on the final play of the game. USD didn't score on two of its five red zone trips and allowed 103 yards rushing to Pierre Strong Jr. and 105 yards receiving to Jaxon Janke. Coyote quarterback Carson Camp threw for 288 yards and two touchdowns, and led USD to three scores on its final four drives for the win.

Camp, a 6-foot-3, 210-pound freshman from Bloomington, threw for 2,050 yards and 17 touchdowns against four interceptions this year. He threw for 200 yards or more six times this year, and went eight games without an interception.

"I think he does a great job extending plays with his feet," SIU coach Nick Hill said. "They don't have a lot of quarterback-designed runs. They have a quarterback that they put in there that they do some wildcat things for. He's done a great job. I thought they did a great job of playing him early in the spring, getting him that experience, that game-time experience as a true freshman, and then he's really gotten better."

USD's biggest win might have been the 34-21 decision at No. 16 Northern Iowa Oct. 16. The Coyotes were balanced on offense, with 161 yards rushing and two touchdowns and 153 yards passing with two scores. Their defense, fifth in the league in scoring defense (20.5 points allowed per game), forced three Panther turnovers. UNI got 303 yards passing from Theo Day and outscored USD 21-10 in the second half but still lost by double digits.

The Coyotes went 4-1 at home this season, and will host an FCS playoff game for the first time in the program's history. USD hasn't been in the playoffs since 2017, when it beat Nicholls on the road before losing to Sam Houston. The DakotaDome (9,100) has seen three Division II playoff games but none since 1986.

SIU is making its first back-to-back playoff appearances since 2009.

