Dante Cleveland slugs it out in the trenches as an SIU defensive tackle.

Imagine him being your CPA in a few years.

Don’t laugh.

“I’ve always wanted to be in the business field,” he said Sunday morning after practice. “You know, everyone’s got to pay taxes.”

One can say that few college football players have had to shell out more to get to their eighth and final season than Cleveland. The 6-foot-4, 298-pounder from Hoffman Estates graduated high school in the spring of 2016 and signed with Central Michigan.

Since then, the road to Carbondale has taken a few unplanned detours. There were the three years at CMU where Cleveland never saw the field, redshirting for one year and sitting out two years with injury. After transferring to Division II Central Missouri in 2019 where he finally got to play, logging 31 tackles and two sacks in 12 games, he made his way to SIU.

Since then, he’s been part of back-to-back playoff teams, fought his way through more injuries and worked his way into the rotation up front as a senior. It’s been a long, hard slog at times but Cleveland appears to be in position to make the impact he’s always wanted to at this level.

“Everyone goes through something and goes through a journey,” he said. “I’ve had many trials and tribulations to get here but at the end of the day, you just keep persevering. I’ve never been a quitter. I just put my head down and keep rolling.

“Blessings will come your way and you’ve just got to be prepared for the opportunities. The experience I’ve had has taught me to keep pushing every day. Just try to strive and get better, perfecting my craft. I’m blessed to follow the steps of the guys before me.”

That the current steps are healthy ones can’t be discounted. Take a look at Cleveland’s injuries since 2016 and the list would even confound the guy children might try to repair in the board game Operation.

There were two foot injuries, including a Jones fracture. That’s the little toe and if you’re wondering how that can keep you off the field for six months, don’t. It’s an avulsion fracture that can also have an affect on tendons, bones and ligaments.

Then there’s the turf toe he incurred after arriving at SIU. Not to mention an elbow injury during the COVID-19 spring season in 2021 against South Dakota State. And a shoulder injury has also cost him snaps.

“Just part of the game,” he said.

Which is one reason that he’s playing the long game with his future. When one thinks of a CPA, they probably don’t think of a well-muscled defensive lineman who wants to crush some quarterbacks and ball carriers on the side.

Cleveland is delighted to smash those perceptions. He also knows that as a CPA, your long-term chances of staying employed for a long time are far better than the occupation of NFL defensive lineman. The odds of winding up in concussion protocol while working up a tax return are, shall we say, somewhat remote.

“It’s a good job and being able to understand the foundations of businesses has always excited me,” he said. “Being able to break down financial statements and having a whole understanding of business … I can use it to help people with their money.

“Another thing to understand is there’s not many Black accountants out there. If I can get my certification, I go into a 1% bracket, which is really exciting. That’s another reason why I want to change the face of things.”

Salukis coach Nick Hill isn’t betting against Cleveland.

“Cleveland might be the oldest player in college football and he’s right in the mix with some of the best leaders we’ve had,” Hill said. “He’s going to be a CPA, going to be 25 years old. It’s like having a coach in the locker room.”

The numbers might just add up for Cleveland and SIU this fall.