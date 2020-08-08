SIU Football | Date in flux, but Jarnigan says Salukis, Jayhawks working toward kickoff

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — SIU's football game at Kansas may move back into September, Saluki athletic director Liz Jarnigan said Friday night, but both schools are committed to playing this year amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The Salukis announced an adjusted 2020 schedule Friday night after the Missouri Valley Football Conference announced it was moving its league games to next spring in the hopes of playing under better conditions. SIU will be able to play three non-conference games this fall, and has two on the schedule, the opener at Kansas Aug. 29 and a home game against Southeast Missouri State Sept. 19. The Salukis and UT Martin moved the game that was originally scheduled in Martin Sept. 3 to the 2025 season.

Kansas, which is scheduled to play nine Big 12 Conference games this fall and one non-conference home game, has not announced which team it will play in Lawrence, but Jarnigan believes SIU will be the winner.

"I'm committed to helping our student-athletes to have the best possible football experience that they can have while they're here," she said. "I have every assurance from KU that we've been their team selection of choice since the Big 12 made their announcement, so we're very confident this is a go."