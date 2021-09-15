SIU Football | Dayton still getting to know each other

CARBONDALE — With 14 new starters and a 650-day-plus layoff, Dayton's football team was still learning about itself Saturday against Eastern Illinois.
The Flyers of the Pioneer Football League opted out of the spring 2021 season because of the coronavirus, and ended up using the time for strength and skill development. Dayton's players lifted for eight weeks, 13-year coach Rick Chamberlin said, and played Division II Ashland (Ohio) University in its 2021 version of the spring game. In the third quarter against the Panthers, some of the Flyers' familiar faces rose to the cream of the crop again.
Returning quarterback Jack Cook found running back Jake Chisholm for a 10-yard touchdown pass midway through the third quarter, and the Flyers (1-0) scored six of 17 straight points at Welcome Stadium. Cook rushed for a 1-yard touchdown after Dayton recovered a Panther fumble, and kicker Sam Webster nailed a 31-yard field goal for all the points it'd need in a 17-10 win.
"We got the ball at the start of the second half, and it was a wind factor game," Chamberlin said. "The wind was gusting, and I think that had a little effect on the passing game, but we had the wind with us, and so we were able to put together a pretty good drive and were able to score a touchdown. I think it was about a 15-play drive. We got some big plays from our players, our playmaking players like Jack Cook, our quarterback, and Jake Chisholm, our running back. They came up with plays when we needed 'em."
Cook threw for 134 yards without an interception and rushed for 46 yards on 10 carries. Chisholm, a third team preseason All-American by Stats Perform along with safety Brandon Easterling, rushed for 84 yards on 27 carries and caught a team-high nine passes for 65 yards. No other Flyer caught more than three passes.
"You have designed plays to get your running back, if he's good enough, if he has good enough hands, and we're fortunate here to have running like that," Chamberlin said. "Be it Jake Chisholm or Michael Neel, his backup, that are good receivers, so that brings another threat in your passing game."
SIU coach Nick Hill noticed after watching the film.
"He's a good player, and he did a good job in '19 as well. They do a good job on offense, as far as schemes, running the ball, using all five eligibles, running backs out of the backfield," he said. "They're well-coached, and we've gotta dive into this film, execute, and not give 'em anything easy. This isn't a lower-level opponent by any means. These guys have more success over the last five years than we've had."
Easterling, a 6-foot, 203-pound senior that is on the watch list for the Buck Buchanan Award, had eight tackles and a forced fumble in his first game in 658 days. He is one of three captains on the team, voted on by his teammates, with Cook and Chisholm.
Dayton, which has no athletic scholarships in the Pioneer League, has a brand-new offensive line and nine new starters on offense, overall. The Flyers' group of five didn't allow a sack to Eastern Illinois (0-3) and helped Chisholm, Cook, Tyler Mintz and Neel average 3.1 yards a carry as a group on 43 attempts. Freshmen Mason McLaughlin (center), Brian Stevens (tackle), David Tkatch (tackle), Dylan DeMasion (guard) and Marc Rumpke (guard) were always in the right spot in their first college starts.
"They came out, and execution, what I liked best about 'em was no mental mistakes," Chamberlin said. "That's what you always worry about, especially when you're going against Eastern, that stunted a lot, moved. They didn't win every battle, but they were always in the right spot, and a coach, going into your first game, with first-time starters, that's your first concern."
SIU is 3-2 lifetime vs. Dayton in a series that goes back to both teams' FBS (Division 1-A) days, and 1-0 against current teams from the Pioneer League. The Salukis beat Drake in 2000.
