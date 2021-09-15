SIU Football | Dayton still getting to know each other

CARBONDALE — With 14 new starters and a 650-day-plus layoff, Dayton's football team was still learning about itself Saturday against Eastern Illinois.

The Flyers of the Pioneer Football League opted out of the spring 2021 season because of the coronavirus, and ended up using the time for strength and skill development. Dayton's players lifted for eight weeks, 13-year coach Rick Chamberlin said, and played Division II Ashland (Ohio) University in its 2021 version of the spring game. In the third quarter against the Panthers, some of the Flyers' familiar faces rose to the cream of the crop again.

Returning quarterback Jack Cook found running back Jake Chisholm for a 10-yard touchdown pass midway through the third quarter, and the Flyers (1-0) scored six of 17 straight points at Welcome Stadium. Cook rushed for a 1-yard touchdown after Dayton recovered a Panther fumble, and kicker Sam Webster nailed a 31-yard field goal for all the points it'd need in a 17-10 win.