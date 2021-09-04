SIU Football | Defense made Ogbonna feel it Thursday night

CARBONDALE — Even when SIU's front seven didn't reach Southeast Missouri State quarterback C.J. Ogbonna Thursday night, the junior college transfer felt like they were there.

The Salukis' defensive depth didn't disappoint at Houck Field, as five players registered at least a half-sack in their 47-21 win. Defensive end Anthony Knighton and middle linebacker Bryce Notree combined on a sack in the first half, and three other D-linemen had a sack. New tackle Kevin Glajchen, a transfer from non-scholarship San Diego that was the Pioneer League Defensive Player of the Year in the spring, had his first sack as a Saluki and 1.5 tackles for loss. Richie Hagarty, a transfer from Miami (Ohio) and Keenan Agnew also had sacks.

Notree said the defense tried to feel out Ogbonna, a 6-foot-2, 215-pound righty from Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College, early on.

"I think the main thing was getting out there and just seeing what he was capable of doing," said Notree, who finished the win with a team-high nine tackles. "He was a new transfer that we hadn't seen play, so, just being able to get out there and put the defense on him, and get ready to see what's going on, it was a big thing for us. We've seen adversity before. We've seen big plays happen, but if we bounce back and can put ourselves in that mode, we're always going to be a good defense."