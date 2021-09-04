SIU Football | Defense made Ogbonna feel it Thursday night

CARBONDALE — Even when SIU's front seven didn't reach Southeast Missouri State quarterback C.J. Ogbonna Thursday night, the junior college transfer felt like they were there.
The Salukis' defensive depth didn't disappoint at Houck Field, as five players registered at least a half-sack in their 47-21 win. Defensive end Anthony Knighton and middle linebacker Bryce Notree combined on a sack in the first half, and three other D-linemen had a sack. New tackle Kevin Glajchen, a transfer from non-scholarship San Diego that was the Pioneer League Defensive Player of the Year in the spring, had his first sack as a Saluki and 1.5 tackles for loss. Richie Hagarty, a transfer from Miami (Ohio) and Keenan Agnew also had sacks.
Notree said the defense tried to feel out Ogbonna, a 6-foot-2, 215-pound righty from Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College, early on.
"I think the main thing was getting out there and just seeing what he was capable of doing," said Notree, who finished the win with a team-high nine tackles. "He was a new transfer that we hadn't seen play, so, just being able to get out there and put the defense on him, and get ready to see what's going on, it was a big thing for us. We've seen adversity before. We've seen big plays happen, but if we bounce back and can put ourselves in that mode, we're always going to be a good defense."
Ogbonna threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Zack Smith to help the Redhawks (0-1) tie the game in the first quarter, but finished his first Division I start 9 of 19 for 47 yards. He was limited to 10 yards on eight carries.
SIU coach Nick Hill, a former quarterback for the Salukis in the late 2000s, said the defense did a good job closing the pocket around Ogbonna and limiting where he could escape.
"Once you start feeling that, I think he started to kind of anticipate that that pocket wasn't going to be too good. I felt like our guys, our rush lane integrity, there wasn't any room for him to get out and go, because he's a pretty good athlete," Hill said. "And I think when you can't step up, and you gotta go backwards, and our guys are pretty athletic, so, it made it pretty tough. Sometimes when you're in your first game, and that first read isn't there, and your pocket's collapsing, that's not a fun feeling."
SIU (1-0) jumped on top of the Redhawks on the opening play and never looked back. Quarterback Nic Baker found Avante Cox for a 99-yard touchdown pass on the Salukis' opening play, setting a new school record. Baker set the single-game passing mark with 460 yards and four touchdowns before he went to the bench in the fourth quarter. SIU also got rushing touchdowns from Justin Strong (22 yards) and Javon Williams Jr. (one yard).
The Saluki defense recovered one fumble, and the special teams unit recovered another after SEMO muffed a Jack Colquhoun punt. The Redhawks rushed for 142 yards and no touchdowns on 35 carries, with first team All-Ohio Valley Conference running back Geno Hess supplying 104 of those yards. SEMO converted just 4 of 15 third downs and got outgained 553-243 in total offense.
"We got after (Ogbonna). And that's what you wanted to do," Hill said. "We got the lead early, and we put hits on the quarterback. We sacked him. I don't know how many times we sacked him, several, and we made it tough on him. They ran the ball a little bit, but then we got 'em into some of those second-and-longs. I'm proud of those guys."
SEMO went three-and-out six times and went more than 48 minutes without scoring on offense.
Knighton's half-sack gave him 22.5 for his career, a full sack behind James Phillips' school record of 23.5 set in 1980.
