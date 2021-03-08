SIU Football | Elliott fits in fine with Saluki running back room's diversity

CARBONDALE — Romeir Elliott just missed his first 100-yard game of the season, Javon Williams Jr. scored a touchdown, again, and Justin Strong caught a touchdown pass at Youngstown State on Saturday.

Add in the second-most efficient quarterback in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, and you've got a pretty good attack heading into Saturday's game against No. 4 Northern Iowa.

"Everybody's got a unique skillset," SIU coach Nick Hill said at his weekly press conference Monday. "I feel like all three of our backs are different. From Justin to Javon to Romeir, different skillset. Gotta find ways to get 'em on the field, while at the same time, utilize what they do best."

Elliott, a 5-foot-6, 190-pound sophomore, rushed for 97 yards on 18 carries in 11th-ranked SIU's 30-22 win at Youngstown State. Now the second-leading rusher in the MVFC (75.5 yards a game), Elliott gives the Salukis a cross between the 6-2, 245-pound Williams and the 6-foot, 215-pound Strong.

"Yards-after-contact, with his stature, obviously, he's tough to bring down," Hill said. "Plays hard, so, I'm excited for Romeir."