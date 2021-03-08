SIU Football | Elliott fits in fine with Saluki running back room's diversity

CARBONDALE — Romeir Elliott just missed his first 100-yard game of the season, Javon Williams Jr. scored a touchdown, again, and Justin Strong caught a touchdown pass at Youngstown State on Saturday.
Add in the second-most efficient quarterback in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, and you've got a pretty good attack heading into Saturday's game against No. 4 Northern Iowa.
"Everybody's got a unique skillset," SIU coach Nick Hill said at his weekly press conference Monday. "I feel like all three of our backs are different. From Justin to Javon to Romeir, different skillset. Gotta find ways to get 'em on the field, while at the same time, utilize what they do best."
Elliott, a 5-foot-6, 190-pound sophomore, rushed for 97 yards on 18 carries in 11th-ranked SIU's 30-22 win at Youngstown State. Now the second-leading rusher in the MVFC (75.5 yards a game), Elliott gives the Salukis a cross between the 6-2, 245-pound Williams and the 6-foot, 215-pound Strong.
"Yards-after-contact, with his stature, obviously, he's tough to bring down," Hill said. "Plays hard, so, I'm excited for Romeir."
Williams rushed for 32 yards on nine carries, including a 6-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter to get the Salukis (3-1, 2-1 MVFC) on the board. It was Williams' fifth touchdown of the season and the 23rd rushing touchdown of his career. Strong rushed for 28 yards on four carries, returned a kickoff 26 yards, and caught two balls for eight yards. His 2-yard jet sweep around the right end (it was called a reception after he caught Nic Baker's shuffle pass) helped SIU take its first lead of the game early in the third quarter.
Baker shook off a first-half interception to complete 13 of 18 passes for 139 yards and two scores against the Penguins (0-3, 0-3). He added 32 yards on four carries, including a 17-yard touchdown run that turned into an escape. In three games this 2020-21 season, Baker is the fourth-leading passer in the Valley (182 yards a game) and the second-most efficient signal-caller (143.4 efficiency rating).
UNI (2-1, 2-1) lost two of its best defensive players, end Elerson Smith and defensive back Xavior Williams, to the NFL draft and transfer, respectively, but rank seventh in the FCS in total defense. Smith was an Athlon preseason All-American, while Williams was a second team all-conference pick at safety in 2019. Illinois State, which was 15th in the country in the Stats Perform top 25 poll last week, didn't reach the red zone against the Panthers in a 20-10 loss over the weekend at the UNI-Dome. Youngstown State didn't score in a 21-0 loss the week before that.
