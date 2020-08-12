SIU Football | FBS dominoes pull in Coastal Carolina for Kansas, push SIU out

As a member of the Big 12 Conference, Kansas could play only one non-conference game this fall, and had to play it at home. The Sun Belt announced earlier this month it intends to play an eight-game conference schedule this fall. The league is allowing its members to play up to four non-conference games.

The move will cost SIU a $300,000 guarantee, but Jarnigan said she understood.

"We agreed when we entered into this among all this craziness, and we would honor each other and do what was best for our needs. Honestly, that was the best option for them," she said. "They've been very good to us, and we're going to continue to be very good to them, and we will likely schedule them again as a result of this anyway."

SIU is scheduled to play Kansas in 2024 for $500,000. The Salukis have not found an FBS opponent for 2025 yet.

The loss of the Kansas game leaves SIU with one game left on its schedule, a Sept. 19 home game against Southeast Missouri State. Jarnigan said she would begin looking for a new opponent, or two, for this fall. The Salukis and UT Martin pushed their game, which was originally scheduled for Sept. 3, to the 2025 season.

SIU and SEMO are separated by less than 48 miles, but that game might be in peril, too. Multiple reports have Ohio Valley Conference officials meeting Thursday to discuss the fall sports season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.