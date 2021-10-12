SIU Football | Fighting Hawks struggling to finish off drives

CARBONDALE — Two West Coast road trips, and two top-25 opponents to open Missouri Valley Football Conference play was tough enough for North Dakota's football team.

Nine turnovers and some poorly-timed penalties didn't help the third-worst scoring offense in the league. After making a run at the playoffs, the Fighting Hawks (2-3, 0-2 MVFC) are looking at an 0-3 start in the Valley if they're not able to turn things around at fourth-ranked SIU (5-1, 3-0) Saturday at Saluki Stadium.

"Well I think we're disappointed overall, but I do believe our guys will really fight, and we have a really big opportunity in front of us on Saturday, which is what we need at this point," said UND coach Kyle "Bubba" Schweigert, a former defensive coordinator at SIU under Dale Lennon from 2008-13. "We lost to North Dakota State, who's 2-0 in the league, and South Dakota, who we knew was going to be a very tough opponent on the road, and so you're 0-2 and you really gotta stay in the moment, is what we're preaching to our guys. And I know our guys are talking amongst ourselves, and when we talk to our leadership we understand that this is a really pivotal game and we've gotta get on the win side in the conference race. For our season, that would give us a big boost to go down and get a big win on the road."

UND opened the season with a road win at Idaho State, 35-14, on Sept. 4. The Hawks lost 48-24 at Utah State, an FBS opponent, and demolished Drake 38-0 before their bye week. They fought current No. 3 North Dakota State (5-0, 2-0) to a 16-10 loss at the Alerus Center in their conference opener, and lost to an upstart South Dakota squad 20-13 Saturday in Vermillion, South Dakota. The Coyotes (4-2, 2-1), who entered the two major polls at No. 21, got two touchdown passes from Carson Camp and two field goals from Mason Lorber, the second one from 54 yards.

The Hawks were called for only 50 yards in penalties, but some of them were more costly than others. Down 10 in the third, UND faced a first-and-25 after a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty on running back Otis Weah. The Hawks converted the first down, but eventually had to settle for a field goal. In the first half, a false start penalty turned a third-and-1 into a third-and-5 they didn't convert. In the second quarter, another false start penalty turned a third-and-2 at the USD 49-yard line into a third-and-7, and the Hawks didn't convert that one either.

UND's 14 touchdowns (eight passing, six rushing) are the second-fewest in the MVFC (Indiana State has 10). Schweigert said staying ahead of the chains could open up more options with the football.

"I think what we've mentioned earlier is the penalties. You gotta avoid that," he said. "This past week, we really stressed first down. We were better on first down but weren't where we needed to be on third downs. You've gotta make plays in those situations, but eliminating the penalties is a must against teams of this caliber that we played in the Missouri Valley Football Conference up to this point, and the team we're gonna play this week, and the teams in the future. You really are going to play against some good, athletic defenses and you gotta give yourself the best chance by avoiding penalties."

Weah, a 5-foot-9, 215-pound junior, is familiar with the Salukis. He rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries in the Hawks' 44-21 win over SIU at the Alerus Center in the first game of the spring season. Weah finished his sophomore season with a league-best 730 yards and nine touchdowns off 102 carries in the spring. He was selected to the watch list for the Walter Payton Award, but has finished with less than 90 yards rushing in his last three games after producing 114 yards and three touchdowns against Idaho State.

Quarterback Tommy Schuster is completing 65.9% of his passes (108 of 164) this season, but has thrown four interceptions to go with six touchdown passes. He had one touchdown pass dropped against South Dakota, and his longest pass of the season went 35 yards to Adam Zavalney.

UND plays a deceptive 3-4 defense and has forced eight turnovers, seven of them interceptions. Seven different players have at least one pick, with all of them taking place during the non-conference season. The Hawks have allowed 36 of their 98 points in their two Valley games.

