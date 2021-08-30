SIU Football | FIU transfer wins Saluki backup battle

CARBONDALE — SIU's backup quarterback at Southeast Missouri State on Thursday night will be named Stone, but it won't be the one you thought it was going to be a week ago.

Stone Norton, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound freshman from Florida International University (FIU), will be the Salukis' first option if something happens to Nic Baker. Baker, 3-0 as a starter for SIU last season, was named the winner of a two-man derby with Stone Labanowitz last week. Labanowitz, a junior who led the Salukis past UMass in 2019 and to their first playoff berth in 12 years, left the team after the news. Norton was named the backup going into the season opener on Monday, as SIU unveiled its first two-deep of the season.

"We have a ton of confidence in Stone," SIU coach Nick Hill said at his weekly press conference Monday via Zoom. "He's got a healthy amount of reps in camp. He was here all spring, and in all the meetings in the spring time, understands the offense and what it expects out of him. He's a little bit different, so he'd have his strengths and things, that if called upon to go into the game, we'd feel good about him doing."