SIU Football | FIU transfer wins Saluki backup battle

NICK HILL'S COMMENTS AT WEEKLY PRESSER
SIU football coach Nick Hill meets with the media every Monday during the season. Here is a partial transcript of his comments via Zoom Monday, as the No. 7/10 Salukis prepare to open at Southeast Missouri State Thursday night:
Opening Statement
We're excited to be in game week and everything that goes along with that. We've talked a lot throughout the year. It's time to just go play, and we play a great opponent. Ton of respect for coach Tuke and SEMO. It's nice to have this game as your first game. You have your team's attention, and the attention to detail that has to be had throughout training camp to go out and play well in Week 1.
I think, as a coach, you get to this point, and we still have a couple days of work here, we've gotta continue to have good practices. We can talk about it all we want, and the preseason, and this and that, but we'll see when we kick the ball off on Thursday.
Questions from the media:
What was the biggest thing you were trying to prepare your guys for, for SEMO, or Week 1 in general?
We needed to grow as a football team. There is a progression that has to be had to have a good football team. You start out at Practice 1, and Day 1 installs, and you just gotta continue to grow. It doesn't change year to year. I think every team in the country is chasing those same things, in every area. As a coaching staff, how we implement those things, but you gotta make sure No. 1, you're fundamentally sound and your schemes are sound, and then you just gotta grow your team. Each team grows differently, so you find out what some guys can do really well and what we can grow in. I think that's it. It's the same thing. The things that sound boring, but we've gotta be able to block well, we've gotta be able to tackle well. We gotta be able to have some discipline and not be penalized, pre-snap penalties. Those types of things that it takes to execute in a game, is really what I'm looking for.
What did you see from Nic Baker that separated him from everybody else?
Same thing that we talked about when we named him the starter. Obviously, a lot goes into that position, and there's a lot of discussions. There's a lot of time that's had. Nic's been here for four years, so it's a complete body of work that we feel comfortable naming him the starting quarterback. I think everybody inside the building understands that he's a talented kid, that can run this offense, and, really, every play that we have in the playbook, Nic can run and be successful at, and be at a high level.
He's only three games in, as far as playing at the college level, so there's still going to be things that he sees and we've gotta work through, but he's been a winner every step of the way. Starting, I think he's lost one game as a starting quarterback. I think he lost one in high school, 3-0 in the games he started here at SIU. I love his competitiveness. I love that fire that he brings, and that self-confidence. He believes in himself.
Even though it's a quick turnaround, is it kinda nice you were able to build that momentum, and to be able to build on that momentum?
We'll see. As far as training camp goes, and our schemes, our coordinators stayed the same, those types of things. The execution part, and knowing what to do, is at a high level for a lot of these guys that have been around a long time. As far as the quick turnaround, and the challenges that come with that, we really haven't felt that. I don't know if we will feel that later in the season. There's no playbook to go to, to see how guys respond, and all those types of thing, so, with a veteran group, an older group, where we're not going to shy away from that, we know each other. Same coach. Same coordinators for the last three years, so, you hope that pays off and there's a sense of execution that comes along with that.
Talk about the process of rebuilding the program, and when you felt like things were starting to turn the corner?
We just had to develop, and that just takes time. We had big recruiting classes our first few years, and those guys are still here. We're still reaping the benefits of those guys, and it wasn't easy along the way. A lot of these guys have played at an early age, and you put up their picture from the time they were playing, maybe 2017, starting, and they look like little kids compared to where they are now. We have 17 sixth-year seniors, and we have 15 fifth-year seniors. Thirty-two guys who have been around here for a long time. We're playing a developmental sport. You can get some talented kids. We've always been that way, as far as acquiring talent through the transfer portal and things like that, but the nuts and bolts, and the core group of leadership and understanding how you want to go about playing and practicing, and the things we feel like are important, I've learned, takes time. Going into Year 6 we feel pretty good about where we're at.
I do feel like we hit on the 2016 recruiting class, which I personally think will go down as one of the best recruiting classes in school history. Jeremy Chinn, a second round pick, some of the guys, what they've been able to accomplish, individually, even going back to D.J. Davis, that have been All-Americans. ZeVeyon Furcron, James Ceasar, Qua Brown. Anthony Knighton will go down as the all-time sack leader. Bryce Notree is in that class. I feel like the first year, whenever we hit the ground running and signed some good players that have developed over their time here.
SEMO runs a 3-4. How do they use that to their advantage?
I just feel like they're disciplined and execute what they do. It's similar to coach Tuke's been there a long time. They haven't changed their scheme since they got there. Guys know what to do. They play fast, and they play physical. They've really always been a team that, up front, they're huge. They play three big defensive-tackle-type bodies. They recruit that way. They've been super athletic on the edge in the past. They've had some high-level players that play their outside linebacker positions. Obviously, the kid a couple years ago was the Defensive Player of the Year on the inside.
They're athletic, and they make it hard for you. They play a Bear defense, so, a litlte bit different than a 3-4 that we might see against North Dakota, and some of those, South Dakota. They're gonna make it tough for you. They want to take things to the edge. They don't want you to run the ball through the middle of the field, and that's where the strength of their defense is.
Stone Norton is going to be your backup going into this game. How prepared do you think he is after his reps were a little limited during training camp?
We have a ton of confidence in Stone. He's got a healthy amount of reps in camp. He was here all spring, and in all the meetings in the spring time, understands the offense and what it expects out of him. He's a little bit different, so he'd have his strengths and things, that if called upon to go into the game, we'd feel good about him doing. He's started college games. He started at the FBS level as a freshman, at FIU. He can throw it. He's a big, competitive kid, and I feel good about him going in as the backup.
What tells you that this team is hungry? That they're after more than just making the playoffs again?
I appreciate everybody talking about (last season). We haven't accomplished anything, really. We won one playoff game. We were 6-4. We were 3-3 in the Missouri Valley. I don't know what there isn't to be hungry about, what we haven't done, and this team understands that. I think because we haven't had that level of success in so long, you know? With 2009 being the last time, so everybody is excited, and rightfully so, but inside this building there isn't any walking around feeling good about ourselves. If I had that in the coaching staff and stuff, I probably got the wrong people.
I know it's not coming from me. We're hungry as we've ever been; 6-4 is not good enough. We haven't hung any championships around here. We haven't accomplished one of the goals that we set out to do. Obviously, we made the playoffs last year, but that's not what we're striving to do. Last year is in the rearview mirror. We have a lot of players back, but they wouldn't be back if they didn't have different aspirations than what we did last year.