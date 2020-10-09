SIU Football | Football is more than money to Salukis

Even with guarantees with competing at Florida Atlantic in 2016, Memphis in 2017 and Ole Miss in 2018, the Saluki football program lost more than $2 million every year, according to financial records sent to the NCAA and obtained by The Southern Illinoisan via the Freedom of Information Act. Ticket sales fell for the third straight year in 2019, averaging 6,456 fans per game, when the Salukis won five straight games for the first time in years and nearly made the playoffs for the first time in 10 years.

Ticket sales for the last two football seasons, 2018 and 2019, were the worst since 2000 and 2001. More than 8,500 turned out to see SIU take on SEMO in the first home game of the 2018 season, but it turned out to be the biggest crowd of the season. Only 6,435 fans came to the Homecoming/Hall of Fame game against Indiana State in late October, and less than 5,000 showed up for the last two home games of the season in November in the 15,000-seat Saluki Stadium.

Football here, however, is more than money. SIU won a national championship in 1983 and made the postseason seven straight years between 2003-09, reaching the FCS semifinals in 2007 when Hill was the starting quarterback.