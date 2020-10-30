SIU Football | Grades

Offense: B

In a new environment for everyone, SIU managed just three points in the first half but put it together everything in time to beat its regional rival. The Salukis scored on three of their final five possessions, and set up Nico Gualdoni's game-winning field goal almost on a tee at the end. Kare Lyles shook off two interceptions, Avante Cox had a big explosive play to help set up the game-winning field goal, and Javon Williams Jr. delivered another 100-yard game.

Defense: A

SEMO walked away from the game thinking it probably should have won, after SIU's defense came up with two interceptions in the end zone. The Redhawks had two 100-yard rushers, and one of them was quarterback Andrew Bunch, but they weren't able to do much in the second half. SIU got big performances from some vets, like Anthony Knighton, who made a big stop to force a field goal late, and two newcomers, who picked off Bunch in the end zone.

Special Teams: A

Gualdoni hit two field goals, including the game-winner, and converted two extra-point attempts. Punter Jack Colquhoun put three of his five kicks inside the 20-yard line and averaged 43 yards per attempt. SIU also had 65 yards off kickoff returns and 30 off punt returns.