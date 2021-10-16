SIU Football | Gualdoni's career-long FG, defense help SIU hold off North Dakota

CARBONDALE — The Missouri Valley Football Conference title still goes through Carbondale.

Nico Gualdoni hit a career-long, 46-yard field goal with 5:21 to play, and SIU's defense forced two long field goal attempts North Dakota's Brady Stevens couldn't convert Saturday at Saluki Stadium. The fourth-ranked Salukis survived 31-28 in front of 10,644 fans, the biggest Homecoming crowd in eight years, to move to 6-1 overall and 4-0 in the MVFC. They became the first team to 4-0 in the league.

"It was huge, a 46-yarder, career-long, to really win the game. Really proud of him, proud of all those sixth-year seniors," SIU coach Nick Hill said. "This one he'll remember. I don't want to lose sight it was a real crowd, a great tailgate. They showed up and they wanted to see us win, and we got a win. In 2021, if you're a Saluki Football fan, I think you got your money's worth, as far as close games. I think we're better for it."

UND (2-4, 0-3) drove to the SIU 19 with just over two minutes to go but had to settle for Stevens' 36-yard attempt, which went wide right. The Salukis were unable to run out the last 5:20 but did force the Fighting Hawks to take all three of their timeouts before giving it back with 1:46 to play. UND quarterback Tommy Schuster was forced to shoulder the load after starting running back Isaiah Smith, who was in for the ill Otis Weah, hobbled off the field after the first play. Schuster completed seven straight passes, one after getting sandwiched by two Saluki defenders near midfield, to get the Hawks to the SIU 30.

Schuster spiked the ball with four seconds to go, and UND elected to try another long one with the walk-on who was in for the injured Adam Stage. Stevens made a 41-yarder in a loss at South Dakota last weekend, but didn't have the leg to convert from 46 out.

UND fell for the third straight week by seven points or less.

"I was really proud of our team the way we battled," UND coach Kyle "Bubba" Schweigert said. "I thought we played pretty good defense the last three quarters with the exception of the blown coverage that gave the second-half touchdown. Our guys really fought. We had two chances to tie the game. He hit the first one pretty well but the last one he didn't hit great. We worked hard to give ourselves a shot."

SIU captured its third straight victory by three points or less and remained atop the league standings entering its bye week. The Salukis are next at No. 16/17 Northern Iowa Oct. 30.

Smith rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown before being helped off the field after Schuster scrambled to his right to evade the pass rush. Schuster completed 31 of 48 passes for 267 yards and two scores. He was not sacked and didn't turn it over.

SIU's Nic Baker threw for 177 yards and three touchdowns, but lost a fumble for a touchdown in the first half and threw an interception that led to the tying score right before the break. He was sacked four times, but the Salukis were able to control the game on the ground with 186 yards on 41 carries. Romeir Elliott (40 yards on five carries), Justin Strong (52 yards on nine carries) and Donnavan Spencer (63 yards on 11 carries) all averaged over five yards a pop.

UND rushed for 189 yards on 33 carries and threw for 285 (474 total yards). SIU rushed for 186 and threw for 177, for 363 total yards. Fifty-eight of them came on Izaiah Hartrup's go-ahead touchdown catch down the middle of the field with 3:33 to go in the third quarter. UND tied it up off Smith's 3-yard touchdown run with 7:30 to go.

Spencer's 3-yard touchdown run with 5:42 to go in the first quarter put the Salukis up 14-0, and they led 21-7 heading into the final minute of the half. Schuster completed an 8-yard touchdown pass to tight end Adam Zavalney over the middle to help his team get within seven, and after cornerback Caleb Nelson made a diving interception near midfield, the Hawks put another seven on the board.

Gualdoni, one of SIU's 17 sixth-year seniors, looked forward to the bye week.

"4-0 is definitely a good feeling, especially after the last three games that we've had, coming down to the wire," he said. "Looking forward to the off-week."

