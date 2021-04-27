SIU Football | Jackrabbits have national championship-caliber squad

CARBONDALE — Second-ranked South Dakota State was awarded the top overall seed in the FCS playoffs after knocking off No. 6/7 North Dakota State on the road in its final game of the regular season, 27-17. The Jackrabbits have lived up to the hype, tying Missouri State and North Dakota for the Missouri Valley Football Conference regular-season title and winning its last five games.
SDSU coach John Stiegelmeier, the program's all-time winningest coach with 172 victories in 24 seasons, said his squad has handled the bigger expectations well. The Jackrabbits (6-1) pulled away from Holy Cross in the second half last weekend in their playoff opener, winning 31-3, and host No. 14 SIU (6-3) Sunday night at 8 p.m. in the FCS quarterfinals.
"Going back to UND, in the locker room we said 'We need to be 1-0 every day moving on,' which, really relates to 1-0 on game day," Stiegelmeier said. "I addressed the team last night about we're not thinking about playing SIU for the second time. We're thinking about playing a team in the playoffs that we have to be as good as we can be at that point in the season. But it's one guy making that decision at a time."
SDSU had six first team all-conference selections, including the Offensive Player of the Year, true freshman quarterback Mark Gronowski (1,204 yards passing, 11 passing touchdowns, six rushing touchdowns). Gronowski, the MVFC Newcomer and Freshman of the Year, completed 12 of 21 passes for 153 yards and three touchdowns against Holy Cross. He is one of two Jackrabbits that are finalists for two of the biggest awards in the FCS, the Jerry Rice Award, which goes to the top freshman in the country. Running back Pierre Strong Jr. (529 rushing yards on 93 attempts, two rushing touchdowns), one of the most explosive backs in the country, is up for the Walter Payton Award.
SDSU has led with the run, with three returning starters on the offensive line (left guard Eddie Miller actually plays behind sophomore Mason McCormick) and two elite running backs, the 5-11, 210-pound Strong and 6-foot-1, 220-pound freshman Isaiah Davis (528 yards, six touchdowns, 8.4 yards per carry). Gronowski, a 6-3, 200-pound Naperville native, has rushed for 100 yards or more three times this season, including against the Salukis on March 20 in a 44-3 win that might not have even been that close.
SDSU's 305 rushing yards at NDSU was its third 300-yard ground game of the season. The Jackrabbits had 281 on 34 carries against Holy Cross, and a season-high 392 on a season-high 61 attempts at SIU.
SIU coach Nick Hill remembers.
"If you're out of a gap or misaligned, these backs are gonna crush ya," he said. "Pierre is gonna make you miss. Just a smooth back, a smooth operator. Just a knack of making a guy miss and having explosive runs. The freshman that came in last time and hurt us (Davis), he's a downhill back but he's got enough speed to hit the home run, too. They create some challenges, so you gotta be assignment-sharp, you gotta beat the guy in front of ya."
Defensively, the sixth-best rushing team in the country (239.9 yards per game) know how to make opponents one-dimensional. The Jackrabbits allow an average of 116.9 yards a game on the ground, 23rd-best in the country, and have given up just eight rushing touchdowns all season. They have allowed 17 points or less in every game during their five-game winning streak. Junior nose tackle Caleb Sanders (17 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss), linebacker Logan Backhaus (43 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks) and cornerback Don Gardner (31 tackles, one interception) were all first team all-conference.
Three of SDSU's last four opponents were held to under 100 yards passing, and four of its last five opponents finished with less than 125 yards rushing.
The Salukis, who are 17th in the nation in total offense (423.1 yards a game), had a season-low 213 yards against the Jackrabbits. Four turnovers were a big contributor to that, as SDSU scored 24 points without having to go more than 50 yards to do it.
"From fumbling a kickoff, to, basically, three interceptions in a span of about five or six plays, and they capitalized on 'em," Hill said. "We couldn't stop 'em. They rushed for 400 yards... it goes on and on. We get another crack at 'em. We're excited about that. It's playoff football. It's different, and we're excited about our opportunity."
