SIU Football | Jackrabbits have national championship-caliber squad

CARBONDALE — Second-ranked South Dakota State was awarded the top overall seed in the FCS playoffs after knocking off No. 6/7 North Dakota State on the road in its final game of the regular season, 27-17. The Jackrabbits have lived up to the hype, tying Missouri State and North Dakota for the Missouri Valley Football Conference regular-season title and winning its last five games.

SDSU coach John Stiegelmeier, the program's all-time winningest coach with 172 victories in 24 seasons, said his squad has handled the bigger expectations well. The Jackrabbits (6-1) pulled away from Holy Cross in the second half last weekend in their playoff opener, winning 31-3, and host No. 14 SIU (6-3) Sunday night at 8 p.m. in the FCS quarterfinals.

"Going back to UND, in the locker room we said 'We need to be 1-0 every day moving on,' which, really relates to 1-0 on game day," Stiegelmeier said. "I addressed the team last night about we're not thinking about playing SIU for the second time. We're thinking about playing a team in the playoffs that we have to be as good as we can be at that point in the season. But it's one guy making that decision at a time."