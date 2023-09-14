Kayleb Wagner was born with Amniotic Band Syndrome (ABS), a condition where the umbilical cord is wrapped around the limb of a developing fetus.

But he hasn’t let that define him.

ABS denied Wagner a left hand and forearm.

Incredibly, despite having just one hand and one forearm, Wagner is a freshman running back at SIU who appears to have stardom in his future. The kid who broke Derrick Henry’s single-game rushing record in Florida just two years ago scored on his first Saluki carry two weeks ago.

Accomplishment is what defines Wagner, not the lack of a left hand or a forearm.

“With hard work and dedication,” he said after practice Wednesday, “you can do anything you want to do.”

That’s why Wagner is at SIU today. Well-built at 6-foot-1 and 208 pounds, Wagner carried Baker High School in Baker, Fla. to a 2020 Class 1A state title and finished his career with a school-record 5,842 rushing yards, averaging 9.9 yards per carry.

Wagner’s consistency made him a legend in northwest Florida. But one warm September night in 2021 made him a national name and led to a meeting that is still helping mold his story to this day.

Baker High played South Walton on Sept. 17, 2021 and Wagner took the first handoff of the night 83 yards for a touchdown. That would become a theme – Wagner taking handoffs and racing through the defense. He finished the night with 535 yards and six touchdowns, shattering Henry’s 9-year-old record.

Baker needed every one of Wagner’s historic yards. Final score: Baker 49, South Walton 48.

“They scored at the end and they were going to go for two,” Wagner said. “Then their quarterback ran off the field, puking. So they tried to kick the point-after and the snap went over the holder’s head. And we won.”

That Baker won a game in which the teams scored a combined 97 points was a mere footnote when word got around about the running back who broke Henry’s supposedly unbreakable record. Word got to Henry, who that year was in the middle of leading the Tennessee Titans to the AFC’s No. 1 seed for the playoffs.

When Tennessee visited Jacksonville on Oct. 10, Wagner made the trip to meet the guy he ran out of the record book. Henry churned out 130 yards and three touchdowns in a blowout win.

Henry and Wagner still talk to this day.

“People dream of meeting that guy,” Wagner said, “and I got to meet him. We keep up with each other. If I have questions, I’ll ask him what I need to be doing. To have that connection is a blessing.”

All that Wagner needed was another connection to get him a chance at the next level. This is where the NubAbility Athletics Foundation enters the story. The Du Quoin-based organization lists as its mission statement that it “exists to encourage, inspire and instruct limb different youth by getting them out of the stands, off the bench and into mainstream sports. Imagine the power of having a mentor who looks like you.”

Wagner made the trip to Du Quoin a couple of years ago. While in the area, he took his unofficial visit to SIU. The rural Florida kid felt at home in another rural area, 600 miles north.

“I think every single player gave me a fist bump,” he said. “I was thinking, ‘Man, I’ve got to go here.’”

Just before Christmas, Wagner made it official. He was going to SIU, the school that wouldn’t define him for what he didn’t have.

“The film speaks for itself,” said Salukis coach Nick Hill.

For one program that wanted Wagner, the film apparently didn’t speak enough. Army really wanted him in the spring of 2022. The Black Knights’ old-school option offense that runs almost every play was a good fit for Wagner. Veteran coach Jeff Monken called him to offer a scholarship.

Then a month after the offer, a hiccup. Army’s running backs coach, Darren Paige, called with bad news. The coaches didn’t realize Wagner was missing his left hand. Military requirements defined Wagner for what he didn’t have, ending his hopes of going to West Point.

“Jeff called me after the running backs coach called me and said, ‘Watching your film, we couldn’t tell.’ That meant a lot and said a lot,” Wagner said. “I guess I play so normal that people don’t notice.”

Army’s loss is SIU’s gain. SIU’s gain is NubAbility’s gain. Wagner speaks fondly of mentoring young athletes at the Perry County facility.

“I wish I had that growing up,” he said.

Wagner may not make many headlines this year beyond his TD run. With many veteran backs ahead of him, a redshirt year is possible unless injuries dictate otherwise. Getting better at reading defenses and blocking is on his immediate agenda.

But perhaps sooner instead of later, Wagner will have a full chance to show why he should be defined by what he can do instead of what he doesn’t have.

“Outstanding kid,” Hill said in December. “I don’t know if there’s a better one out there.”