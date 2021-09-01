SIU Football | Knighton eyes all-time sacks record

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"They got the ball inside the 10, I think it was, I don't remember exactly the yard mark. We made a call and we said 'Hey, this is what we think is gonna happen.' He makes the play," Petrino said. "Then it's like a second-and-goal from the 8, and they ran a little trick play reverse, but he did his job, and he's right there, makes another play. Now they're at third-and-goal from the 11. Obviously, you like that."

With fellow sixth-year senior end Jordan Berner, a Chester native that was named to the preseason Missouri Valley Football Conference team, the Salukis make it tough on third-and-long. Berner snared 7.5 tackles for loss in the spring, and was an even better defensive tackle when injuries forced SIU to move him inside late in the season.

One of the reasons Knighton has started 44 straight games, more than any other Saluki, is because he's learned to adjust in different situations. Defensive line coach Chuka Ndule, a former defensive lineman at Oklahoma that played three years in the NFL, called Knighton a creative playmaker.