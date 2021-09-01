SIU Football | Knighton eyes all-time sacks record

CARBONDALE — Anthony Knighton spent the last six years getting ready for everything.
The double teams. The chips off the hands of tight ends before they run by. The pick-ups by the running backs after the 6-foot-4, 251-pound senior defensive end gets by the tackle across the line of scrimmage in charge of slowing him down.
"Just locking in on the details," Knighton called his philosophy. "Knowing the spots you need to get to. Working your hands. Trying to work on everything every day."
Knighton, one of 17 sixth-year seniors on No. 7/10 SIU's roster, earned 15.0 of his 22.5 sacks his first two years. Thursday night at Southeast Missouri State, he'll get another crack at Hall of Famer James Phillips' all-time Saluki record of 23.5 sacks, and a chance to move up from fifth in career tackles for loss. Knighton's 40.5 tackles for loss are a half-tackle behind Tavita Tovio (1997-2000) for fourth place, and 1.0 behind former linebacker Chauncey Mixon (2006-09) for third.
SIU defensive coordinator Jason Petrino will move Knighton around at times. Petrino said the big defensive end sometimes just gets in the way of plays by being in the right spot. When third-ranked Weber State had the ball inside the Saluki 10 after a turnover in the first round of the playoffs in the spring, Knighton made two straight plays when the defense needed them most.
"They got the ball inside the 10, I think it was, I don't remember exactly the yard mark. We made a call and we said 'Hey, this is what we think is gonna happen.' He makes the play," Petrino said. "Then it's like a second-and-goal from the 8, and they ran a little trick play reverse, but he did his job, and he's right there, makes another play. Now they're at third-and-goal from the 11. Obviously, you like that."
With fellow sixth-year senior end Jordan Berner, a Chester native that was named to the preseason Missouri Valley Football Conference team, the Salukis make it tough on third-and-long. Berner snared 7.5 tackles for loss in the spring, and was an even better defensive tackle when injuries forced SIU to move him inside late in the season.
One of the reasons Knighton has started 44 straight games, more than any other Saluki, is because he's learned to adjust in different situations. Defensive line coach Chuka Ndule, a former defensive lineman at Oklahoma that played three years in the NFL, called Knighton a creative playmaker.
"You can trust him to do his assignment, understand his role, and do what he's asked," he said. "Sometimes he lets the game come to him, because as a D-lineman, sometimes you can't have all the answers. Sometimes you just gotta go do it. You don't have to look for something. Go make a play. That's where he's grown a lot. Don't just be a coach out there. Be a ballplayer."
SEMO (4-4 in 2020-21) allowed 13 sacks in eight games in the spring. The Redhawks return four starters on their offensive line (Fresno State transfer Zack Gieg is scheduled to start a center), but changed things around. Preseason All-Ohio Valley Conference guard Jaden Rosenthall is the backup left guard to former center Shyron Rodgers. Right guard Sage Sobrado started six of seven games in the spring, and senior Nate Korte has started 12 straight games at right tackle. Left tackle Terry Cook started one game in the spring.
Knighton, 23, knows the record will do more than help his team win if he's able to achieve it. He had one sack during SIU's 6-4 spring, at Youngstown State, and finished the short season with 5.5 tackles for loss.
"It's important," Knighton said. "If I'm able to get it, or whenever I get it, I'll go down as one of the best pass rushers in school history."
