SIU Football | Labanowitz, Lyles fail to spark Salukis in loss to SDSU

CARBONDALE — Sometimes when you have three quarterbacks, you really don't have one.
Redshirt freshman Zach Zebrowski was dressed as SIU's emergency quarterback, and the Salukis got to him in the second half when Saturday's game against No. 6 South Dakota State was already decided. Nic Baker missed the game with a broken foot that will keep him out the rest of the year, starting quarterback Stone Labanowitz was benched in the second half, and his replacement, Karé Lyles, completed three passes to his team and two to the Jackrabbits.
Lyles, back on the field for the first time since getting knocked out of SIU's loss at North Dakota Feb. 20, was intercepted by free safety Joshua Manchigiah at the SIU 37. Manchigiah returned it 29 yards to the Saluki 8-yard line, where he was knocked out of bounds by tackle Lucas Davis. Davis was ejected for targeting on the hit, forcing SIU to reshuffle the offensive line. Sixth-ranked South Dakota State shuffled into the end zone three plays later via Isaiah Davis' 1-yard touchdown run, and moved to 5-0 at Saluki Stadium with a 44-3 victory over the fifth-ranked Salukis.
"Great teams show up. There have been teams that win, that go 13-1, 14-0, 12-2. You've gotta show up each week and be at your best if you're a good team," SIU coach Nick Hill said. "We've been inconsistent. (Saturday) was a horribly inconsistent team. We're a good football team, but we've gotta find some consistency. We did for a few weeks, but (Saturday) was disappointing."
SIU (4-2, 3-2 Missouri Valley Football Conference) committed four turnovers, which led to 24 Jackrabbit points, and gave SDSU another short field at its own 33 after a failed fourth-down attempt in the third quarter.
SDSU (4-1, 4-1) turned that into three points and a 27-3 lead at the 9:11 mark. The Jackrabbits did it all with only eight completions, rushing for a season-high 392 yards and five touchdowns on 61 carries. Davis, in for the injured All-American Pierre Strong Jr., had 150 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries. Quarterback Mark Gronowski rushed for two touchdowns and 103 yards on 13 carries.
Up 17-3 at the SIU 12-yard line, SDSU didn't even try where it was going. Gronowski, out of an empty backfield, took the snap and rolled for a 12-yard touchdown run over the right side. Cole Frahm's extra point put the Jackrabbits ahead 24-3 with 13 minutes, 24 seconds to go in the third quarter.
"Going on the road in the Missouri Valley and win like we did says a lot about a lot of things with our football team," SDSU coach John Stiegelmeier said. "Being without Pierre, having some adversity early, and overcame it. We had opportunities after that and took advantage of all of 'em, so, I'm really proud of our football team."
Labanowitz, who helped SIU knock off then-No. 4 Northern Iowa last weekend at home, completed his first eight passes on the day before a poor decision right before the half. Rolling right, he tried to hit running back Romeir Elliott in between two defenders. The ball bounced off Elliott's hands and into the hands of SDSU linebacker Logan Backhaus at the 36.
Trying to find a spark to start the second half, the Salukis turned to Lyles, the original starting quarterback when SIU beat 25th-ranked Southeast Missouri State and opened the spring at North Dakota. Things went even darker for SIU when Lyles tried to complete an out route to his left on a run-pass option and the ball was picked off by cornerback Don Gardner at the SIU 30. Gardner, who fought a Saluki receiver before stepping in front of the pass, returned it six yards to the 24. Three plays later, Gronowski was in the end zone, and the Jackrabbits turned a 14-point lead into a 21-point lead.
Lyles finished 3 of 8 for 35 yards. Zebrowski, a redshirt freshman, got some time late in the game and completed 2 of 5 passes for 12 yards. SIU's offensive line allowed only one sack all day, but couldn't clear much room for its backs. The Salukis averaged 3.7 yards a carry on 33 attempts, finishing the game with 121 yards.
With three games left, all against currently unranked teams, and the program's first playoff berth in 12 years in play, SIU will head to Missouri State a bit unsure who will lead them under center.
"I felt like with us being down, we were going to have to push the ball a little bit," Hill said. "I said that before the game. They both needed to be ready to play. I thought Stone did a pretty good job. Obviously you gotta make a better decision. I'm not a guy who wants to rotate quarterbacks. I've played that position and that stinks, but right now, that's just where we're at."
