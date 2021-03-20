SIU Football | Labanowitz, Lyles fail to spark Salukis in loss to SDSU

SIU (4-2, 3-2 Missouri Valley Football Conference) committed four turnovers, which led to 24 Jackrabbit points, and gave SDSU another short field at its own 33 after a failed fourth-down attempt in the third quarter.

SDSU (4-1, 4-1) turned that into three points and a 27-3 lead at the 9:11 mark. The Jackrabbits did it all with only eight completions, rushing for a season-high 392 yards and five touchdowns on 61 carries. Davis, in for the injured All-American Pierre Strong Jr., had 150 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries. Quarterback Mark Gronowski rushed for two touchdowns and 103 yards on 13 carries.

Up 17-3 at the SIU 12-yard line, SDSU didn't even try where it was going. Gronowski, out of an empty backfield, took the snap and rolled for a 12-yard touchdown run over the right side. Cole Frahm's extra point put the Jackrabbits ahead 24-3 with 13 minutes, 24 seconds to go in the third quarter.

"Going on the road in the Missouri Valley and win like we did says a lot about a lot of things with our football team," SDSU coach John Stiegelmeier said. "Being without Pierre, having some adversity early, and overcame it. We had opportunities after that and took advantage of all of 'em, so, I'm really proud of our football team."