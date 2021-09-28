SIU Football | Leathernecks can air it out in a hurry

CARBONDALE — Fast. Furious. Streaky. Scary.

Not exactly how you describe the average 1-3 football team in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, but Western Illinois is anything but your typical squad with a losing record. Seventh-ranked SIU (3-1, 1-0 MVFC) will be the Leathernecks' third top-10 FCS opponent in four tries Saturday, when they take the field at Hanson Field in Macomb. WIU scored 56 points against sixth-ranked Eastern Washington and lost, threw for 367 yards at defending Mid-American Conference champion Ball State, and scored 31 unanswered points to beat Youngstown State 38-35 last weekend.

"Got a ton of respect for (WIU coach) Jared (Elliott) and the way he's got those guys playin,'" SIU coach Nick Hill said. "They had an extremely tough schedule, challenged themselves. Ball State, and then on the road to Montana. Not many people go to Montana and get wins, and they they played Eastern Washington, which is an incredibly explosive offense, and then went and got a win in the Missouri Valley, on the road."

With sixth-year senior quarterback Connor Sampson, the leading passer in the Valley, and two elite wide receivers, WIU never seems out of it. The Leathernecks trailed Eastern Washington 55-21 at the half Sept. 18, and only allowed a 73-yard touchdown run in the second half. Sampson (304.8 yards a game, 10 TDs, 4 interceptions) threw for four touchdowns in back-to-back games entering this weekend. Most of them went to 6-foot-2, 205-pound senior Dennis Houston, who has 37 catches in four games and five touchdowns. Tony Tate, one of the best return men in the league, has 20 catches.

After rallying to knock off the Penguins on the road, WIU never believes it's out of a game.

"Whenever you're in those moments, you see your guys continue to fight and play, and keep swinging, and, just the response in the second half, the resilience, that says a lot about the character," Elliott said. "It says a lot about the kids. The buy-in is there. It means a lot to our guys, and the message for us is continuing to find consistency and continuing to find four quarters of football."

SIU hasn't played WIU since the fall of 2019, as the Leathernecks opted out of the remainder of the spring season after a 1-5 start. The Salukis beat WIU 45-21 at Saluki Stadium in 2019 after taking a 31-7 lead in the third quarter. Sampson pulled his team within 17 behind scoring passes to Houston and former fullback Clint Ratkovich.

"He's got a veteran aura to him," Elliott said of Sampson. "He's got a lot of experience now, a lot of starts under his belt. He has seen the good, the bad and the ugly, and been in so many different situations. Quarterbacking, so much of it is learning and growth, and maturity, from all the situations you can't replicate in practice. Connor has lived through all of that, and has grown through all of that."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.