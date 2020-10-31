SIU Football | Lyles, Cox form winning combination against Redhawks

CARBONDALE — SIU quarterback Karé Lyles never lost his faith in wide receiver Avante Cox Friday night against No. 25 Southeast Missouri State.
With the approval of the coaching staff, Lyles went for the home run on the Salukis' very first offensive play at Saluki Stadium. The 6-foot senior took the opening snap and let it fly from about the SIU 40 toward Cox, who had a 1-on-1 matchup on the right side of the field against cornerback Shabari Davis. Lyles tried to lead Cox by throwing the ball for a post route, but Davis stayed inside, and was able to beat him for the ball at the Redhawk 16.
But with the game in the balance, No. 24 SIU and SEMO knotted up at 17-all in the final two minutes, Lyles didn't hesitate when another opportunity arose. After a 4-yard completion to Landon Lenoir got the Salukis to their own 41, Lyles took a quick look left, where Cox and 6-foot-3, 210-pound redshirt freshman Branson Combs were lined up with about a 5-yard gap to the nearest SEMO defender. The Redhawks' safety on the field was another five yards back, and Lyles liked his odds.
So he called for the football, turned to his left, and threw it out to Cox on a wide receiver screen. Combs delivered the first block, and after Cox was able to get by his man, he was able to turn it up 22 yards into Redhawk territory. Preseason All-Ohio Valley Conference safety Bydarrius Knighten stopped him at the SEMO 37, but not before the Salukis went knocking on the door of a game-winning field goal.
"I was in the field with Avante, and we have Branson Combs, who I feel is a helluva blocker, and he was out there, and I just trusted that those two guys were going to have something happen," Lyles said. "I saw that the corner was playing 6-8 yards off, and the safety was about 12 yards off, and it was a good triangle. It was a good look. All I told myself was if I get a good snap, and I get a good grip on the ball, I'm going to throw that out there, and give 'em a good opportunity. Obviously we executed, and it paid off in the end."
Hill said Lyles did a good job of recognizing the opportunity when SEMO showed it to him.
"Obviously, Avante made the play, but that's a run play, and if they gave us a certain look that they hadn't been giving us much all game, and they gave it to us in that 2-minute situation, and he went to the right spot, and it was an explosive play," he said. "Maybe one of his best reads of the night. It's option football. If the look's there, it's like a pitch-guy. He threw it out there, he got it to our playmaker, and really won the game for us."
Lyles found Cox for another two yards on the next play, and after Romeir Elliott found a hole on the left side and moved the ball to the 6, it was only a matter of time before something good was going to happen. The Salukis took the clock down to the final two seconds before calling timeout for kicker Nico Gualdoni, who calmly booted the game-winning 27-yard field goal through the uprights.
Cox, a 5-foot-10, 170-pound junior that led the Salukis in catches (47), yards (617) and touchdown receptions (five), snared nine balls for 74 yards in their only game of the fall. His 18-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter, when he beat his man on a slant-in from the right, helped SIU go up 17-14 with 8:47 to play.
"I'm amazed at how conditioned he is, how his body can move, his speed, and just his understanding of football," Lyles said. "That kid is a helluva football player, and I trust him wholeheartedly, and what you guys saw out there was, the weeks leading up to it, he was making those plays, and it was so routine."
Lyles completed 15 of 27 passes for 152 yards and two interceptions. Lyles moved to 6-4 as a starter at SIU after leading the Salukis to five wins last year in place of the injured Stone Labanowitz. Labanowitz hurt his shoulder in the first half against UT Martin last fall, and after Lyles led a 14-point rally, SIU stayed with him even after Labanowitz came back from his injury.
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087
On Twitter: @THefferman
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!