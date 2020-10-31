SIU Football | Lyles, Cox form winning combination against Redhawks

"I was in the field with Avante, and we have Branson Combs, who I feel is a helluva blocker, and he was out there, and I just trusted that those two guys were going to have something happen," Lyles said. "I saw that the corner was playing 6-8 yards off, and the safety was about 12 yards off, and it was a good triangle. It was a good look. All I told myself was if I get a good snap, and I get a good grip on the ball, I'm going to throw that out there, and give 'em a good opportunity. Obviously we executed, and it paid off in the end."

Hill said Lyles did a good job of recognizing the opportunity when SEMO showed it to him.

"Obviously, Avante made the play, but that's a run play, and if they gave us a certain look that they hadn't been giving us much all game, and they gave it to us in that 2-minute situation, and he went to the right spot, and it was an explosive play," he said. "Maybe one of his best reads of the night. It's option football. If the look's there, it's like a pitch-guy. He threw it out there, he got it to our playmaker, and really won the game for us."