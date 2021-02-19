SIU Football | Lyles, Salukis take on UND's attacking 3-4 scheme

CARBONDALE — The odds were against the SIU football team in 2019.
With two new coordinators, a schedule with two FBS opponents, and a quarterback race that went into early August, the Salukis were not expected to snap their four-year streak of losing seasons. In a race between three newcomers, junior college transfer Stone Labanowitz won the quarterback battle, and was a couple of yards from a 14-0 lead at No. 17 Southeast Missouri State before his throw at the line of scrimmage was tipped, and intercepted in the end zone.
The Redhawks got back in the game, and eventually won 44-26. Labanowitz threw for four touchdowns in SIU's Earth-shattering win at UMass, one of three wins by an FCS program over an FBS one. Things didn't look good, though, when Labanowitz hurt his shoulder in the opening quarter against UT-Martin with the Salukis already down 14-0. Junior Karé Lyles, a transfer from Scottsdale (Arizona) Community College, came in, and telegraphed an out-route to his right. Lyles' first pass was intercepted, but the defense held, and the former Wisconsin Badger led the Salukis to four scoring drives and a 28-14 win.
Lyles found his stride in his second career start at SIU, completing 19 of 31 passes for a season-high 288 yards against one of the best teams the Salukis played all year, FBS Arkansas State. SIU lost 41-28, but Lyles led the Salukis to five straight wins in the middle of the season. The 6-foot, 210-pound righty completed 59 of 91 passes during the winning streak for 812 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions. With both coordinators back, as well as guys like Javon Williams Jr., Landon Lenoir, ZeVeyon Furcron, Calvin Francis and Avante Cox, the odds are in Lyles' favor to lead SIU back into contention for the postseason.
"You have to take care of the football as a quarterback, it's rare to make it through the season without an interception, but it's been about the decision making," said SIU coach Nick Hill, a former Saluki quarterback. "We talked about this with SEMO (last fall) — he threw two interceptions — the first one could have been a better throw, but that's where it needed to go and we'll live with those. The second one was a bad read and shouldn't have been on that side of the field. We've watched the film and that's where he's really taken the next step, seeing that we are designing plays on where the ball needs to go and through his progressions."
SIU (1-0), ranked 24th in the country, opens its first spring season Saturday against a challenging North Dakota defense. Kyle "Bubba" Schweigert, the Salukis' former defensive coordinator under former coach Dale Lennon, has a new coordinator on that side of the ball (linebackers coach Brett Holinka) but is expected to run another 3-4 scheme. The Fighting Hawks (7-5 in 2019) lost their leading passer, leading rusher and leading receiver from their 2019 club, but return eight starters on defense. One of them, defensive back Jordan Canady, was the team's second-leading tackler (87 stops) and one of nine Hawks with at least one interception.
"It's a defense that'll give you a lot of different looks," Hill said. "People are moving around, angling at the line of scrimmage, and bringing pressures, so you have to be disciplined to beat them. It's a new year too, a lot of guys coming back and a new defensive coordinator, but Bubba is a great defensive mind."
UND has won 33 straight home openers at the Alerus Center, but Saturday's game against the Salukis will be their first as a Division I team (2008-present) that is ranked in the top 25 of one of the two major polls.
"We see a really good football team on tape," Schweigert said. "They had a really good game last fall. They're a very physical football team. We'll have to defend the run, and we know that, and they're really explosive on the edges, too, so that'll create a real challenge on defense for us. Offensively, we've really gotta be sound and take care of the football, like you do every week, but they're a team that really plays with a lot of energy and effort. We'll have to match that effort."
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087
On Twitter: @THefferman