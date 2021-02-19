SIU Football | Lyles, Salukis take on UND's attacking 3-4 scheme

"You have to take care of the football as a quarterback, it's rare to make it through the season without an interception, but it's been about the decision making," said SIU coach Nick Hill, a former Saluki quarterback. "We talked about this with SEMO (last fall) — he threw two interceptions — the first one could have been a better throw, but that's where it needed to go and we'll live with those. The second one was a bad read and shouldn't have been on that side of the field. We've watched the film and that's where he's really taken the next step, seeing that we are designing plays on where the ball needs to go and through his progressions."